CTAC School of Ballet presents Fall for Dance

“Fall for Dance,” the twelfth annual student-orchestrated performance put on by the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet, takes place on Sunday, October 21 at 5:00 p.m. at the Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.

Each fall, the School of Ballet students assemble a one-night production showcasing their abilities in not only dance and performance, but also set and costume design, choreography, lighting, musical selection, and directing.

CTAC School of Ballet Artistic Director Heather Raue and dance instructor Karrie Benedict oversee the overall “Fall for Dance” production, but allow the Pre-Professional students to run the show.

“This year, I am not only performing and choreographing, but I am also one of the directors,” said Abigail Walz, Pre-Professional dancer. “‘Fall for Dance’ has given me insight to what I want my future to hold, along with important skills that are useful in both the future and everyday life.”

Olivia Pearsall, Pre-Professional dancer and teaching assistant for Karrie Benedict, is choreographing for “Fall for Dance” for her fourth year.

Pearsall is looking forward to choreographing on some of the younger dancers she’s help teach: “I really enjoy using some of the dancers that I’ve watched improve and grow, not just as dancers, but as young women. The connection between a dancer and a choreographer can be very strong. It can also be difficult to find, but I feel that with this group of girls it came very natural for us to work together and come up with something that is truly amazing.”

“Fall for Dance” gives students the opportunity to explore elements of the dance world that most are never able to experience. This opportunity further allows students to discover their voice, passion, and talent, helping them to find the path they may choose to pursue professionally.

“By having a student run show, we learn how to coordinate and work with each other,” said Pre-Professional dancer Alexandra Baron. “’Fall for Dance’ gets us prepared for future experiences.”

All proceeds from “Fall for Dance” directly support the Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center. Past proceeds have helped provide Marley floor, stage backdrops, headsets for the hearing impaired, and stage lights.

Tickets can be purchased at Crooked Tree Arts Center or at the door at the Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, and may be purchased with cash or check only.