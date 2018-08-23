CTAC ballet’s Nutcracker at Great Lakes Center— August 23, 2018
Order your tickets now for the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” which will be performed at the new Great Lakes Center for the Arts.
Featured photo: The Rat Queen, portrayed by Emily Stabile, sneaks up on a dreaming Clara, played by Anna Haf in last year’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
Performances are Saturday, December 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 16 at 3 p.m.
Ticket pricing is as follows: $25 Adult and $10 Student for the evening performance, and $25 Adult and $5 Student for the matinee performances.
All tickets are selected and reserved; no general admission seats are available.
The Great Lakes Center for the Arts is handling ticket sales for “The Nutcracker,” and sales open on Saturday, September 1.
Please contact their offices by calling 231-439-2600 or visiting their website: https://www.greatlakescfa.org/.
With all original choreography, this beautifully dynamic show has become a Northern Michigan tradition, now with a new performance venue.
Come celebrate the holiday season with the CTAC School of Ballet dancers at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts.
All proceeds benefit the CTAC Dance Scholarship Fund.
For more information about the ballet, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org.
Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.