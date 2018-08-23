CTAC ballet’s Nutcracker at Great Lakes Center

The Rat Queen, portrayed by Emily Stabile, sneaks up on a dreaming Clara, played by Anna Haf in last year’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Order your tickets now for the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” which will be performed at the new Great Lakes Center for the Arts.

