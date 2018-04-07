Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools— April 7, 2018
Hands-on, full-day, on-farm workshops are coming to the region this season for farmers and homesteaders. After years of hosting the Northern Michigan Small Farm Conference, Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology is bringing intensive learning to the farm.
May 5th launches the series of three Crosshatch Field Schools: Field School Spring at Ware Farm in Bear Lake on May 5; Field School Summer at Providence Farm in Central Lake on July 21; and Field School Fall at 9 Bean Rows in Suttons Bay on September 22. In addition to intensive, day-long workshops with experienced teachers, Crosshatch Field Schools will include one-on-one consulting with farm experts, a local food lunch, and a post-workshop social networking hour with music and local fare.
“As the food and farming community has grown, we’re hearing a demand for deeper dives into these topics,” says Brad Kik, co-director of Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology. “Field Schools are a chance for folks to get past the 101 intro stage and into some of the more complex issues around farming.”
May 5th’s Field School Spring will feature mushroom production with long time farmer Bernie Ware of Ware Farm who will cover the ins and outs of his shiitake and oyster mushroom operation. Beekeeper and author Charlotte Hubbard will teach hive inspection along with spring and summer colony management. The founder of Roots to Fruits Ecological Design, Trevor Newman, will be covering various aspects of fruit production on the small farm such as fruit tree grafting and pruning.
Tickets on sale now through April 28. More information and tickets can be found online at www.crosshatch.org/events.