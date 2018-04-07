In The News
April 8, 2018 - Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week
April 7, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet
April 7, 2018 - Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools
April 7, 2018 - Illegal immigration at Boyne City Lifetree Café
April 5, 2018 - USPS urges dog owners to secure pets when accepting pacakges
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Carlton Arthur Bradley March 26, 1931 – March 23, 2018
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Leanna R, Hardy May 6, 1941 – March 27, 2018
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports March 12-25
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urged to head off future financial difficulty
April 5, 2018 - Michigan Sen. Stabenow presents legislation to lower Rx prices
April 5, 2018 - Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works
April 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10
April 3, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Two die in Saturday’s car crash
April 3, 2018 - Michigan’s Sault int’l bridge features falcon cam
April 3, 2018 - #449 Boyne City Gazette April 4
April 3, 2018 - Veterans Affairs will build health clinic in Traverse City
April 3, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze headed to LSSU robotics tournament
March 29, 2018 - 2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map
March 29, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee
Home / News / Region/State / Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools

Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools

— April 7, 2018

Hands-on, full-day, on-farm workshops are coming to the region this season for farmers and homesteaders. After years of hosting the Northern Michigan Small Farm Conference, Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology is bringing intensive learning to the farm.

May 5th launches the series of three Crosshatch Field Schools: Field School Spring at Ware Farm in Bear Lake on May 5; Field School Summer at Providence Farm in Central Lake on July 21; and Field School Fall at 9 Bean Rows in Suttons Bay on September 22. In addition to intensive, day-long workshops with experienced teachers, Crosshatch Field Schools will include one-on-one consulting with farm experts, a local food lunch, and a post-workshop social networking hour with music and local fare.

“As the food and farming community has grown, we’re hearing a demand for deeper dives into these topics,” says Brad Kik, co-director of Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology. “Field Schools are a chance for folks to get past the 101 intro stage and into some of the more complex issues around farming.”

May 5th’s Field School Spring will feature mushroom production with long time farmer Bernie Ware of Ware Farm who will cover the ins and outs of his shiitake and oyster mushroom operation. Beekeeper and author Charlotte Hubbard will teach hive inspection along with spring and summer colony management. The founder of Roots to Fruits Ecological Design, Trevor Newman, will be covering various aspects of fruit production on the small farm such as fruit tree grafting and pruning.

Tickets on sale now through April 28. More information and tickets can be found online at www.crosshatch.org/events.

