Crooked Tree School of Music Spring Collage Concert

— May 17, 2018

Come clap your hands, sing along, and celebrate the 55th anniversary of Beatlemania with several arrangements of classic songs by the Fab Four. The concert will also include music by Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, Radiohead, and more!

 

On Tuesday May 22 at 6 p.m., join the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Music for the Spring Collage Concert, featuring students from the strings, ukulele, jazz, and rock programs, performing music they have learned over the last eight months.

All ensembles are conducted by Kevin Richardson, Music Education Director.

The Spring Collage Concert is free and open to the public, and will be digitally recorded in-house by CTAC.

Program support is provided by the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the Petoskey Rotary Charities.

For more information about the CTAC School of Music, or our Summer Strings Programs, visit www.crookedtree.org or call (231) 347-4337. The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.

 

