Crooked Tree First Fridays for Foodies, May 4

On Friday, May 4, join Crooked Tree Arts Center and CTAC Development Director Cindy McSurely for a First Fridays for Foodies culinary demonstration on dehydrating food.

In 2016, Cindy’s daughter Quinn, aka: “Delicious,” thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail (AT). Cindy was able to join her daughter for a leg of the trail, and in preparation for the adventure, found her passion for making trail food.

After her first trip, Cindy began experimenting with different dehydrated recipes and sending care packages to family members.

The following summer, Cindy took another trip on the AT, once again putting her dehydrator to good use. She had a whole team of thru-hikers taste-testing her recipes on the AT, and even received her own trail name: “Salsa.”

Before Cindy hits the trails again this year, be sure to stop by CTAC’s Kitchen at 11 a.m., and learn how to use your dehydrator to fuel your future adventures. Cindy ‘Salsa’ McSurely will even teach you a bit of trail lingo during her demonstration! Pre-registration is not necessary, but space is limited.

For more information, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.