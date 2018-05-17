In The News
Home / Events / Free / News / Crooked Tree 2018 Up North Vocal Institute schedule

Crooked Tree 2018 Up North Vocal Institute schedule

— May 17, 2018

This summer, Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Up North Vocal Institute will kick off its season with a 7 p.m. performance on Friday, June 29 in downtown Charlevoix at the Odmark Pavilion.

The Up North Vocal Institute (UNVI) is a summer young artist training program that focuses not only on training the voice, but the mind and body as well.

Utilizing a team teaching method of four ‘master voice teachers’ and four pianist/collaborative artist coaches, the participants will also work with an exercise and nutrition specialist while attending the program.

Voice faculty includes: Matthew Chellis – Tenor, Associate Professor of Voice University of Colorado Boulder – General and Artistic Director, UNVI; John Seesholtz – Baritone, Associate Professor of Voice Colorado State University; Julie Simson – Mezzo-Soprano, Professor of Music Shepherd School of Music at Rice University; MaryJean Allen – Soprano, co-author of “What Every Singer Needs to Know About the Body;” and Rebecca Simone Schorsch – Lecturer in Voice, CCPA Roosevelt University – Director of Scenes.

Coaches are as follows: Dana Brown – Associate Professor of Opera and Vocal Coaching, CCPA Roosevelt University – Co-Artistic Director, UNVI (On sabbatical for 2018); Jeremy Reger – University of Colorado Boulder; Elizabeth Avery – University of Oklahoma, Coach; Shannon McGinnis – Roosevelt University, Coach; Ben Harris – Vanderbilt University, Coach; and Stephen Uhl – Pianist/repetatur.

The schedule is filled with performance locations from Mackinac Island to Boyne City, providing many opportunities to see the talented young singers of this year’s institute. The concerts provide entertainment for music enthusiasts, as well as a chance for the singers to showcase what they’ve learned during their opera boot camp.

The complete 2018 concert schedule includes the following dates and locations:

  • Friday June 29 ~ 7–8 p.m. Odmark Pavilion, Charlevoix
  • Sunday July 1 ~ 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Terrace Ballroom at The Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island
  • Friday July 6 ~ 7–8 p.m. Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey
  • Saturday July 7 ~ 7–8 p.m. Harbor Park, Harbor Springs
  • Sunday July 8 ~ 3:15–4 p.m. Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Bay Harbor
  • Wednesday July 11 ~ 7–8 p.m. Old City Park, Boyne City
  • Friday July 13 ~ 7–8 p.m. Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey
  • Saturday July 14 ~ 6–7 p.m. Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey
  • Friday July 20 ~ 7–8 p.m. Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey
  • Saturday July 21 ~ 7–8:30 p.m. Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey

All events are free of charge and open to the public. Thank you to Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry for our Grand Hotel performance transportation!

Support for the Up North Vocal Institute is provided in part by Charlevoix County Community Foundation.

The Charlevoix County Community Foundation is a local charitable organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens of Charlevoix County by building permanent endowment, addressing needs through grant making, and providing leadership resources to serve the community.

More information about the Charlevoix County Community Foundation may be found at www.c3f.org or by calling 231-536-2440.

For more information on the Up North Vocal Institute and details on their performance schedule, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit crookedtree.org.

The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.

