October 31, 2018 - Crime map shows Michigan trouble spots
October 31, 2018 - #479 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 31
October 29, 2018 - Michigan lowers flags to honor synagogue shooting victims
October 24, 2018 - Boyne’s joint boards address city goals
October 24, 2018 - Retired school employees host congressional, senate, house candidates in Boyne
October 24, 2018 - Charlevoix County court, clerk filings
October 24, 2018 - Boyne Police reports Oct. 8-14
October 24, 2018 - OMH medication take-back day
October 23, 2018 - #478 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 24
October 18, 2018 - Boyne City Ramblers sports roundup
October 18, 2018 - Michigan’s new laws include snowplow safety, pawnshop rules, pot drinks; Gov. vetoes aircraft tax giveaway
October 17, 2018 - Boyne school board candidate forum coverage
October 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission Oct. 9 highlights
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 10 synopsis
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 5
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 12
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Public Accuracy Test
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Primary Election upcoming
October 16, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
October 16, 2018 - Coast Guard enacts Straits ‘no anchor’ zone
Crime map shows Michigan trouble spots

— October 31, 2018

ADT Inc., provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, just released an interactive crime map tool that allows residents to efficiently explore and compare crime data in their neighborhood.

This cutting-edge crime map was designed to help educate residents about their area and make them aware of crime hot spots.

In addition to being able to take the steps necessary to avoid becoming a victim of crime, our new tool will also ensure residents are up-to-date on the criminal activity in their neighborhood.

By using the most recent data available, you can use this new tool to explore and compare the total crime rate for a particular neighborhood with the
national average, and even filter by a specific crime, including assault, rape, robbery, etc.

For instance, the overall crime rate in Michigan is 0.08 times lower than the national average however, when looking at specific types of crime, rape has an average index that is 1.73 times higher than average.

Our state-of-the-art browser-based tool works by typing in the desired search criteria (zip code, city or state) at the top of the page.

ADT will then generate data highlighting each crime category.

Clicking on the map will reveal more information on the area, such as crime index rates for each of the specific crime categories.

You can also generate a unique shareable link to the map based on the specific location you searched.

The map is accessible from anywhere and works on any device.

The interactive crime map tool by ADT provides the most up-to-date crime statistics for every person thinking about moving into a new neighborhood or wanting to inquire about their current area.

For more information, and to use the Crime Map, please visit https://www.adt.com/crime

