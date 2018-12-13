Community Mental Health new toll-free number

Community Mental Health Toll-free number for Access to Services 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday …

Community Mental Health Toll-free number for Access to Services 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday is (877) 470-7130.

TTY/TDD: dial 711

Beginning Jan. 2, 2019, persons wishing to access services and supports at North Country Community Mental Health should contact 1-877-470-7130.

“Access calls were previously handled by another company. Bringing this function in-house allows us to improve the customer experience,” said North Country CMH chief executive officer Christine Gebhard.

North Country Community Mental Health provides services to residents of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska or Otsego Counties who are experiencing a severe emotional problem, serious mental illness or intellectual/developmental disability, including individuals with a co-occurring substance use disorder.

Persons wishing to know more about the agency, including clinic addresses, are encouraged to visit www.norcocmh.org.