Community cleanup event ‘Buff Up Boyne’ Saturday May 5

— May 1, 2018

The community is invited to “Buff Up” Boyne on Saturday May 5 from 9 a.m. – Noon.

The community clean-up event is organized every year by the Boyne City Main Street Program and it will start in Sunset Park, behind the chamber building.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own tools, such as brooms, rakes, shovels and gloves.

Some supplies will be available to borrow.

Free refreshments will be supplied.

www.boynecitymainstreet.com

