Cole lauds Boyne on being named Great American Main Street semifinalist

Michigan 105th District State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) has congratulated Boyne City, which was named a semifinalist in the National Main Street Center’s Great American Main Street competition.

The award recognizes exceptional Main Street communities.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for Boyne City,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “Boyne City is an excellent community where shops, restaurants and businesses are thriving. This small town has a lot to offer, and this award acknowledges its successes and great way of life.”

The 2019 Great American Main Street winners will be announced in March at the Main Street Now Conference in Seattle, Washington.

The Main Street Now Conference attracts volunteers, architects, planners, economic development professionals, public officials, and consultants.