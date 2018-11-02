CLAIMS NOTICE – Robert Vratanina revocable trust

CLAIMS NOTICE

THE ROBERT VRATANINA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 7, 1990, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED ON MARCH 15, 2004

THE ROBERT VRATANINA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 7, 1990, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED ON MARCH 15, 2004

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Your interest in the estate may be barred or affected by the following:

The decedent, ROBERT VRATANINA, whose last known address was 04169 East Street, Walloon Lake, MI 49796, died December 7, 2008.

By Trust indenture dated March 7, 1990, as Amended and Restated on March 15, 2004, the decedent established THE ROBERT VRATANINA REVOCABLE TRUST.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustee, Robert Vratanina, at P.O. Box 36, Walloon Lake, MI 49796, within four months of the date of publication of this notice.

Notice is further given that the trust estate will be thereafter assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.

THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON OCTOBER 31, 2018

KEVEN G. KLEVORN (P35531)

KLEVORN & KLEVORN

Attorneys for the Trustee

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582-7911