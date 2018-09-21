In The News
CLAIMS NOTICE – Marilyn A. Brown trust agreement

CLAIMS NOTICE – Marilyn A. Brown trust agreement

— September 21, 2018

THE MARILYN A. BROWN
TRUST AGREEMENT
TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:
Your interest in the estate may be barred or affected by the following:
The decedent, Marilyn A. Brown, whose last known address was 711 Boyne Avenue, Boyne City, MI 49712, died August 23, 2018.

By Trust indenture dated October 18, 2005, as Amended, the decedent established the MARILYN A. BROWN TRUST AGREEMENT.
There is no representative of the Settlor’s estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustee, THOMAS A. CARPENTER of 1815 Pinewood Avenue, Traverse City, MI 49684, within four months of the date of publication of this notice.
Notice is further given that the trust estate will be thereafter assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2018.
KEVIN G. KLEVORN (P35531)
KLEVORN & KLEVORN
Attorneys for the Trustee
215 South Lake Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-7911

