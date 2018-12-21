Christmas dinner, church services

Beginning Dec. 24

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on December 23rd the Fourth Week of Advent.

Activities during the week that begins December 23rd include:

The Christmas Mass Schedule is:

• Christmas Eve:

6 pm St. Matthew’s

9 pm St. Matthew’s

• Christmas Day

9:00 am St. Augustine’s

• The parish offices will be closed from December 24th through January 1st. The office will reopen on January 2nd. If you should have an emergency, please call the parish office and leave a message on my extension (#12)

• The annual Epiphany dinner will be held on Sunday, January 6th after the 11:00 am Mass. This annual Christmas celebration for our faith community, sponsored by our Knights of Columbus, is always a great way for all of us to enjoy a time of fellowship and a great meal. The members of the K of C will be handing out tickets after Mass. There is no cost for the ticket, but in order to get an accurate account for food we ask that you get a ticket if you plan on attending.

Mary the Mother of God (December 31st)

5:00 pm at St. Augustine’s

Mary the Mother of God (January 1st)

Dec. 23 & 24

Christmas services

East Jordan Community Church

301 Nicholls St, East Jordan

Christmas Eve Service

Sunday December 23, 6:00 pm

~

Walloon Lake Community Church

4320 M-75 North, Walloon Lake

Christmas Eve Service

Monday December 24, 4:00 & 6:00 pm

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Service

Christmas Eve on Monday, First Presbyterian will have worship at 7 p.m. They invite you to join them for a service of carols, the Christmas story, Communion, and candlelight. The church is located at 401 South Park St.

Dec. 25

Community Christmas dinner

First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City offers a free Christmas Dinner for anyone in the community from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 25. The church is located at 401 South Park St. Use the Pine St. entrance. The dinner is paid for by contributions from the congregation, the public and local grocery stores. Anyone who would like to support the effort may call 582-7983.