Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities— August 9, 2018
Sign up now and save on the state-wide Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference to be held in various locations throughout Charlevoix this October.
Log in to see the full brochure and events schedule!
MSU Extension – State-wide CEC Conference
Oct 3-4, 2018 Charlevoix, MI, USA
Schedule “At-A-Glance”
Download Conference Agenda
Day 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 3
10:30 a.m.
Registration & Check-in opens: Charlevoix Public Library-220 West Clinton
Lunch (enjoy a box lunch inside or outside, meet other attendees)
11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m.
Opening Session: Charlevoix Public Library
- Welcome and get acquainted
- Keynote speaker
(30 minutes)
Travel (walk) to breakout sessions
12:45 – 1:45 p.m.
Breakout sessions (located in various venues around town)
(30 minutes)
Travel (walk) to next breakout sessions
2:15-3:15 p.m.
Breakout sessions (located in various venues around town)
(30 minutes)
Travel (walk) to next breakout sessions
3:45 – 4:45 p.m.
Breakout sessions (located in various venues around town)
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Reception and Networking Event: Stafford’s Weathervane Restaurant – 106 Pine River Lane, Charlevoix
Day 2 – Thursday, Oct 4
8:30 – 9:15 a.m.
Warm-up, Wake-up, Idea Sharing (Panel, 30 Ideas in 30 Minutes, etc.)
(15 minutes)
Travel (walk) to Breakout sessions
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Breakout Sessions (located in various venues around town)
(15 minutes)
Travel (walk) to final session
10:45 a.m.
Keynote Speaker
11:15 a.m.
Final wrap-up, evaluations, thanks, etc.
11:30 a.m.
Adjourn