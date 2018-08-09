In The News
August 9, 2018 - Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities
August 9, 2018 - Peters tour visits Charlevoix; next stop Traverse City
August 8, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 16-29
August 8, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix
August 8, 2018 - Over $149 million in environmental program bonds sold
August 8, 2018 - Michigan appeals court hears Boyne drunken road rage case
August 8, 2018 - Morgan write-in effort succeeds; moves on to November election
August 7, 2018 - #467 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 8
August 6, 2018 - Blackwell of Charlevoix pleads guilty to medical MJ theft, use of false evidence
August 6, 2018 - Karlis Vitols pleads guilty in Charlevoix Circuit Court to internet scam﻿
August 6, 2018 - President Trump signs Peters provisions Narrowing Skills Gap into Law
August 6, 2018 - OPINION: The not-so-new age of news
August 5, 2018 - OPINION – What’s going on around here?
August 5, 2018 - U-M students provide free dental care to special needs campers
August 4, 2018 - MI Sen. Peters motorcycle tour will visit Charlevoix
August 3, 2018 - Provisions supporting Michigan military Ops, Manf., research approved
August 3, 2018 - Aug. 7 election reminder; sample ballots at michigan.gov/vote
August 3, 2018 - Michigan governor candidate video interviews
August 2, 2018 - MDOT modernizes Mi Drive site for motorists
August 2, 2018 - Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5
Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities

Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities

— August 9, 2018

Sign up now and save on the state-wide Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference to be held in various locations throughout Charlevoix this October.

Log in to see the full brochure and events schedule!

To register, click here

MSU Extension – State-wide CEC Conference

Oct 3-4, 2018 Charlevoix, MI, USA
Schedule “At-A-Glance”

Download Conference Agenda 

Day 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m.
Registration & Check-in opens: Charlevoix Public Library-220 West Clinton
Lunch (enjoy a box lunch inside or outside, meet other attendees)

11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m.
Opening Session:  Charlevoix Public Library

  • Welcome and get acquainted
  • Keynote speaker

(30 minutes)               
Travel (walk) to breakout sessions

12:45 – 1:45 p.m.          
Breakout sessions (located in various venues around town)

(30 minutes)
Travel (walk) to next breakout sessions

2:15-3:15 p.m.              
Breakout sessions (located in various venues around town)

(30 minutes)                
Travel (walk) to next breakout sessions

3:45 – 4:45 p.m.           
Breakout sessions (located in various venues around town)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Reception and Networking Event:  Stafford’s Weathervane Restaurant – 106 Pine River Lane, Charlevoix

Day 2 – Thursday, Oct 4

8:30 – 9:15 a.m.       
Warm-up, Wake-up, Idea Sharing (Panel, 30 Ideas in 30 Minutes, etc.)

(15 minutes)               
Travel (walk) to Breakout sessions

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.            
Breakout Sessions (located in various venues around town)

(15 minutes)
Travel (walk) to final session

10:45 a.m.
Keynote Speaker

11:15 a.m.
Final wrap-up, evaluations, thanks, etc.

11:30 a.m.                    
Adjourn

 

