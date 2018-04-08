In The News
Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week

— April 8, 2018

The Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be hosting a free showing of the powerful documentary “Sands of Silence: Waves of Courage” at Charlevoix Cinema III on Tuesday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. All members of the public are invited to attend.

The showing of the film is made possible by the Crime Victim Services Commission, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan.

“Each year, our Charlevoix County Victim Advocate Libby Mikulski applies for funding for a project to bring awareness regarding victims of crime to our community,” Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof said. “This year we are proud to be bringing this award-winning film to Charlevoix County.”

Through the transformation of sex trafficking survivor Virginia Isaias into an inspiring advocate, Sands of Silence celebrates the triumph of the spirit with a call to action to break the chains of sexual violence worldwide

A 15-year quest to expose the underworld of sexual exploitation and trafficking from Asia to the Americas leads world-reporter Chelo Alvarez-Stehle to the windswept beach where her childhood ended and family secrets began.

As she documents the transformation of sex-trafficking survivor Virginia Isaias—a Mexican-American woman whose past is engulfed in a cycle of sexual exploitation—into an inspiring advocate committed to breaking that pattern, Chelo undertakes a parallel journey of healing and introspection as she sets out to shatter the silence about abuse in her own life.

An intimate story about an endemic problem, Sands of Silence celebrates the triumph of the spirit with a call to action to break the chains of sexual violence worldwide.

