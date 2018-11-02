Charlevoix producer brings old-time radio show

Interlochen Public Radio will begin airing a 6-week series of The Red Jacket Jamboree, Michigan’s …

Interlochen Public Radio will begin airing a 6-week series of The Red Jacket Jamboree, Michigan’s new old-time radio variety show.

Shows are performed/recorded in front of a live audience at the historic Calumet Theatre in Calumet, Michigan.

The series will begin with a Halloween Special on Friday Nov. 2 at 9 p.m.

The episode features singer-songwriter Michael Waite and storyteller Pete Griffin and promises to be spooktacular as host Lena Dorey and Red Jacket Actors investigate the “hauntings” of the Calumet Theatre and the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge!

Other episodes included in this series are “Armistice 1918” and “Christmas in Calumet.”

“We’re happy to continue this relationship with Interlochen Public Radio, commented Rebecca Glotfelty, Executive Director of Real People Media, the nonprofit organization which produces the show, “IPR broadcasting allows us to bring this informative family show to people across northwest Lower Michigan and the lower U.P. Although the show focuses on the history and culture of the Upper Peninsula, The Red Jacket Jamboree resonates with listeners everywhere.”

The hour-long episodes air at 9pm Eastern time on FM stations, 91.5 Traverse City; 90.1 Harbor Springs/Petoskey; 89.7 Manistee. IPR offers live online-streaming through its website.

The Red Jacket Jamboree features stories, music and songs reflecting the history, landscape and culture of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Hosted by Lena Dorey, The show features humorous sketches by the Red Jacket Radio Actors, poetry by the Poet Laureate of the U.P. and a wide range of music performed by the Copper Cats under the direction of Jerry Younce of Traverse City.

To date, Real People Media has recorded 16 hourlong radio episodes.

The next live performance/recording will be on Friday, December 21st at the Calumet Theatre.

Two hour-long episodes will be recorded celebrating Winter Solstice and Christmas. Special guests include singer-songwriter Robin Lee Berry.

The Red Jacket Jamboree is a program of Real People Media, a nonprofit with the mission to help people share their stories through the literary, visual performing and media arts.

The 2018-2019 season is made possible with support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The Michigan Humanities Council, the Keweenaw National Historical Park, business sponsors, and private donors.

For more information about the show visit the website: www.redjacketjamboree.org.

Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased online at www.calumettheatre.com or by calling the Calumet Theatre Box Office at (906) 337-2610.