BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Charlevoix Montessori Academy concert Dec. 13

— December 4, 2018

Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts proudly presents its seventh bi-annual Navigating the Arts Concert.

The performance will take place on December 13, 2018 at the Charlevoix Public Library Community Room at 6:00 PM.

Involving all age levels, from kindergarten to high school, the performance will feature dance, music, and drama.

Come one and all to support the arts.

Suggested donation of $5.

For further information call the school at (231) 347-9000.

