Charlevoix Montessori Academy concert Dec. 13

The Navigating the Arts event incorporates performances of dance, music, and drama involving all age levels of Charlevoix Montessori Academy’s students—from kindergarten to high school.

Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts proudly presents its seventh bi-annual Navigating the Arts Concert.

The performance will take place on December 13, 2018 at the Charlevoix Public Library Community Room at 6:00 PM.

Involving all age levels, from kindergarten to high school, the performance will feature dance, music, and drama.

Come one and all to support the arts.

Suggested donation of $5.

For further information call the school at (231) 347-9000.