BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Charlevoix Lighthouse Academy seeks full-time and substitute teachers

— November 3, 2018

Teachers wanted

 

Lighthouse Academy – Round Lake is seeking a Full time Secondary Teacher and Substitute Teachers to serve at-risk students enrolled in the Round Lake substance abuse program in Charlevoix, MI.

The Substitute teacher candidates must have a minimum requirement of 60 college credit hours.

Please apply at https://integrityedservices.bamboohr.com/jobs/.

 

