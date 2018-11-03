Charlevoix Lighthouse Academy seeks full-time and substitute teachers— November 3, 2018
Teachers wanted
Lighthouse Academy – Round Lake is seeking a Full time Secondary Teacher and Substitute …
Lighthouse Academy – Round Lake is seeking a Full time Secondary Teacher and Substitute Teachers to serve at-risk students enrolled in the Round Lake substance abuse program in Charlevoix, MI.
The Substitute teacher candidates must have a minimum requirement of 60 college credit hours.
Please apply at https://integrityedservices.bamboohr.com/jobs/.
