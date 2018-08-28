In The News
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Humane Society flea market Saturday

Humane Society flea market Saturday

— August 28, 2018

On Saturday Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Charlevoix Area Humane Society will hold its 2nd annual Flea Market and Yard Sale at 614 Beardsley St.

Lots of great stuff!

And if you would like to set up a booth and join them for a percent of your sale, you are welcome to join the fun!

For more info, call CAHS Director Scott MacKenzie at 582-6774.

