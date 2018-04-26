Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan Democrats host union appreciation picnic

The Emmet County Democratic Committee, Charlevoix County Democratic Party and the Cheboygan County Democratic Party …

The Emmet County Democratic Committee, Charlevoix County Democratic Party and the Cheboygan County Democratic Party are hosting the annual Union Appreciation Picnic for current and retired union members and their families.

Current and retired Union members from other Michigan counties are welcome to attend. Area Democrats are also invited.

The picnic is Sunday May 6 in the Community Building at the Emmet County Fairgrounds, located at 1129 Charlevoix Avenue (US-31 South) in Petoskey.

The picnic will begin at noon and run until 3 p.m. A complimentary lunch will be served.

Special guests will be Matt Morgan who is running against Republican Congressman Jack Bergman for Michigan’s 1ST Congressional District seat; Melissa Fruge, candidate for the 105th District in the Michigan House of Representatives; Sam Bagenstos, Michigan Democratic Party endorsed candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court; and Paul Brown, a Petoskey High School graduate and candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

This is the fourth union appreciation picnic.

Gordy Bourland, Emmet County Democratic Committee Chairperson estimates that there are more than 20 unions and 35 to 40 local bargaining units in the bi-county area.

More info at (231) 439-0263 or gbourland@charter.net.