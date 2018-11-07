Charlevoix courts and clerk filings

The latest filings in Charlevoix County’s district and circuit courts and clerk’s office.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Dylan James Colbeck, 20 of Petoskey, operating a marine vehicle while impaired. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs, not to operate a boat for one year.

Robert Dwight Fergeson, 68 of Charlevoix, attempted fourth degree criminal sexual conduct (two counts). To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 304 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, pay $925 in fines and costs.

Melissa Ann Hill, 27 of Traverse City, MDOP under $200. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for ten days served, 83 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $525 in fines and costs, $705 in restitution.

Laurie Ann Lounsbury, 65 of Ann Arbor, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Walter Glenn Houlden, 37 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Michael Shaun Price-McDonald, 25 of East Jordan, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Frederick Arthur Hinkley III, 32 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Dean Matthew Vanston, 55 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 87 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Michael Jason Peck, 40 of Boyne City, disturbing the peace. To serve 90 days in jail with one day served, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $300.

Jessica Louise Webster, 25 of Petoskey, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Pride Home Maintenance by Jeremiah Delmas at 4766 US 131 in Boyne Falls

Boneyard Karaoke by Michael M. Thompson at 842 S. M-75 in Boyne City

5 Lakes Entertainment by Michael M. Thompson at 842 S. M-75 in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Mark Allen Crosby, 70 of Walloon Lake and Susan Matilda Stanaback, 62 of Wolverine

Peter Graham Huskisson, 73 and Christine Kay Robinson, 63, both of Boyne City

Drake Patrick Wiseman, 23 and Erin Leigh Baker, 22, both of Boyne City

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Kevin Downs, 60 of Boyne City, unlawful use of a motor vehicle. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, $898 in fines and costs.

Timothy Raugh Gatlin, 20 of Lansing, attempted receiving and concealing firearms. To serve 120 days in jail with credit for 53 days served. To pay $200 in fines and costs.