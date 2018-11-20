Charlevoix courts and clerk filings

The latest filings and decisions in Charlevoix’s district and circuit courts, and county clerk’s office.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Hunter Michael-George Sarasin, 25 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated, second offense.

To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs, attend substance abuse meetings daily.

Erin Kathryn Ford, 41 of Ellsworth, larceny $200-$1,000.

To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 42 days served, 292 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for one year, pay $675 in fines, costs, and restitution.

Jonathon Michael Dennings, 18 of Boyne City, minor purchasing/consuming/possessing alcohol, second or more. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Michael Norman LaCroix, 32 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 15 days work release, 77 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Calleigh Camille Geister, 26 of Boyne City, impaired driving.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 3 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $825 in fines and costs.

Eric Matthew Sims, 34 of Traverse City, domestic violence.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 77 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Joy Lynn Albert, 55 of Central Lake, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Herbert Adams McGuire IV, 54 of East Jordan, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Patrick Michael Paquette, 26 of Central Lake, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Stephanie Page Rhodes, 36 of Charlevoix, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Damon Vincent Reid, 50 of Charlevoix, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Donald Eugene Cutler III, 20 of East Jordan, failure to report an accident. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Northern Technologies by Matthew Hellens at 4161 Howard Road in Petoskey

MB Construction by Maurizio Bacciocchi at 05983 Reycraft Road in Boyne City

McBee Services by Terry McBee at 305 North Advance Road in East Jordan

Pease Lawn and Snow by Lawrence C. Pease III at 38905 North Island Woods Road on Beaver Island

Upper Mitton Home Cleaning by Mariah Brecht at 3056 Jaquay Road in Boyne City

The Painter by Michael Shivlie at 3905 Homestead Lane in East Jordan

The Neighbor Kid by Michael Shivlie at 3905 Homestead Lane in East Jordan

Anders Painting by Robert Anders at 3833 Homestead Lane in East Jordan

Mike’s Handyman by Michael L. Acrey at 1251 Eppler Road in Petoskey

H & L Financial Coaching by Matthew Wyman at 710 Sherman Street in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Justin Raymond Stolt, 28 and Rose Marie Burns, 23, both of Boyne City

Brett John Vanderheide, 40 of Charlevoix and Emily Caroline Jeffers, 45 of Mancelona

Marion Webster III, 23 of Boyne Falls and Peta-Gayle Latoya McLeod, 24 of Petoskey

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Matthew Wayne Tanner, 59, homeless, possession of child sexually abusive material.

To serve 270 days in jail with credit for 97 days served.

To be placed on probation for three years, pay $958 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Amber Munday vs. Phillip Munday