Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month

The Veteran of the Month of November, 2018 is Robert “Bob” Duff. Born March 4, 1931 in Petoskey, Michigan.

The son of Martin J., and Alice Bunn Duff, Bob attended Boyne Falls Schools until the 8th grade, then having to help his parents on the family farm.

He also worked at the Boyne City Tannery, and as a General Farm Hand at the Buel Farm in Elmira, Michigan.