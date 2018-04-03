CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Two die in Saturday’s car crash

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra’s office reports Charlevoix County Sheriff deputies responded to a vehicle …

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra’s office reports Charlevoix County Sheriff deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Barnard Road near Gregory Road on March 31.

Charlevoix County was assisted at crash scene by Michigan State Police, Charlevoix Township Fire Department and Charlevoix City Emergency Medical Services.

Crash occurred at 18:52 hours in Marion Township.

One patient was transported by Charlevoix Ambulance to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Two occupants were located deceased from injuries sustained at the crash location.

Witness of the crash reported high rate of speed prior to crash of vehicle occupants were traveling in.

Crash investigation is still ongoing.