Charlevoix County Sheriff urges folks to be safe on the water

— May 8, 2018

A kayaker rescued near Beaver Island last week prompted Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra to remind people planning to go out on the water to make proper plans and use due care to avoid potentially life-threatening situations.

 

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra reports on Thursday May 3, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Charlevoix County Sheriff Sub-Station deputy, the Beaver Island Fire Department and Beaver Island EMS responded to an overturned kayaker on Lake Michigan on Donegal Bay on the west side of Beaver Island about a quarter mile out.

The kayak reportedly had taken on water and went under and the kayaker had been submerged in water for about a half-hour prior to being rescued.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to be careful this time of year due to the water temperature.

 

