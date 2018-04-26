Charlevoix County Sheriff notes: ORV class, animal control protocol— April 26, 2018
- Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra is gauging interest for a potential ORV class. If enough students reply, this class would be held in Charlevoix County by local deputies this spring for students 12-16 years old. Call Deb Storm at the sheriff’s office at 547-4461.
- Sheriff Chuck Vondra is advising citizens who need to contact the Charlevoix County Animal Control Deputy Emily Reynolds to please call 911. Deputy Reynolds’ office phone in Boyne City has been removed, thus the need to contact her through 9-1-1.
All animal complaints should be called into 9-1-1.
If you would like to leave Deputy Reynolds a message you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 547-4461 for her extension.