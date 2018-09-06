Charlevoix County District Court cases

The latest cases from the Charlevoix County 90th District Court as of Friday Aug. 31.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Douglas Jay Vollmer, 46 of Charlevoix, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Christopher Vardon Gibbs, 55 of East Jordan, Disorderly/Drunk Person. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Darin Jame Russell-Charbeneau, 19 of East Jordan, failure to report an accident.

To serve 90 days on electronic monitor. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Cody William McCary, 32 of Charlevoix, operating a motor vehicle without security.

To pay $425 in fines and costs.

Janet Marie Morris, 53 of Boyne Falls, Retail Fraud (third degree).

To serve 93 days in jail with 93 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, pay $425 in fines and costs.

David Lee Whitley, 71 of Charlevoix, assault and battery.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 47 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $575 in fines and costs.