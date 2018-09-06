In The News
September 6, 2018 - Charlevoix County District Court cases
September 6, 2018 - Michigan Marshall grants open for applications
September 6, 2018 - Ramblers 2018 Fall Sports roundup
September 6, 2018 - Did you know more than 66,000 in Michigan were homeless in 2016?
September 6, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon program on Kestrels
September 4, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette #471 Sept. 5
September 3, 2018 - Boyne vs. Charlevoix football in photos
August 31, 2018 - Labor Day deals and fun facts
August 31, 2018 - Water abuse protest in Mackinaw City Sept. 1
August 31, 2018 - Dealing with anger in Asperger’s relationship
August 30, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis Aug. 22
August 30, 2018 - Boyne City Drag Races Sunday
August 30, 2018 - Michigan lifts traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend
August 30, 2018 - Sen. Peters questions sudden increases in federal spending
August 29, 2018 - Michigan Libertarians nominate candidates
August 29, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerks info
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Council rebuttal rebuttal
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Village Council should be repsected
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Clean up Village of Boyne Falls Council
August 29, 2018 - Boyne housing forum Wednesday Aug. 29
Home / News / Charlevoix County District Court cases

Charlevoix County District Court cases

— September 6, 2018

The latest cases from the Charlevoix County 90th District Court as of Friday Aug. 31.

 

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Douglas Jay Vollmer, 46 of Charlevoix, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Christopher Vardon Gibbs, 55 of East Jordan, Disorderly/Drunk Person. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Darin Jame Russell-Charbeneau, 19 of East Jordan, failure to report an accident.
To serve 90 days on electronic monitor. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Cody William McCary, 32 of Charlevoix, operating a motor vehicle without security.
To pay $425 in fines and costs.
Janet Marie Morris, 53 of Boyne Falls, Retail Fraud (third degree).
To serve 93 days in jail with 93 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, pay $425 in fines and costs.

David Lee Whitley, 71 of Charlevoix, assault and battery.
To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 47 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.
To pay $575 in fines and costs.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
0%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
0%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Clear
Friday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  