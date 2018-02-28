Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings as of Feb. 28

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they …

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they appeared in the Wednesday Feb. 28 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Kenen Michael-Damien Borths, 21 of Charlevoix, use of marijuana. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for 50 days served, 40 days work release. Fines and costs suspended.

Robert David Grewe, 54 of Grant, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Jerry Dale Jackman Jr, 47 of East Jordan, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Chad C Baldwin, 47 of Charlevoix, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for seven days served, 86 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, pay $575 in fines and costs.

Justin John Russell, 43 of Charlevoix, disorderly person/drunk. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, 77 days held in abeyance. Fines and costs suspended.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Zakary Scott by Zak Scott at 8890 Nelson Road in East Jordan

Terry Coveyou Music by Terrance P. Coveyou at 3266 Aspen View Trail in Boyne Falls

Mendoza Family Cong. By Desi Mendoza at 9909 US-31 North in Ellsworth

Bluemoon by Myke and Catherine Sherman at 00535 Magee Road in Boyne Falls

Johanna Oswald, Artist by Johanna Louise Oswald at 2557 Clarion Road in Boyne Falls

Clear Water Home Services by Melisa Ann Jasinski at 00296 Hull St. in Boyne City

Acorn Millwork & Cabinetry by Josh Aown and Nick Karaszewski at 304 North M-75 in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Odoro Antonio Francis, 31 of Brooklyn, NY and Destiny Dawn Watros, 42, of East Jordan

John R. Salatino, 49 and Leah Marie Parra, 36, both of Charlevoix

James David Matelski, 44 and Gwendolyn October Jones, 33, both of Boyne City

Richard Simon Napont, 75 and Sandra Arlene Keller, 60, both of East Jordan

John James McCafferty, 37 and Rachel Irene Boss, 36, both of East Jordan

Clayon Omar Perrin, 26 of Jamaica, NY and Ricki Caprise Castle, 22 of Boyne City

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Anthony Homer Williams, 66 of Boyne City, delivery/manufacture of marijuana. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for two days served, 178 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, pay $684 in fines and costs.

Zackery Allen Czarnecki, 22 of Vanderbilt, resisting/obstructing a police officer, attempted interfering with electronic communications, domestic violence. To serve 270 days in jail with credit for 44 days served, pay $2,078 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

brina Heise vs. Johnathan Heise