Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings— March 8, 2018
The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they appear in the Wednesday March 7 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Superior Interior, LLC by Richard Jay Davidson at 1925 Lalonde Road in East Jordan
Lakestar, LLC by Robert Dojuwicz at 02285 Las Olas Court in Eveline Township
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Garrett Edward Berry, 28 and Marissa Lynn Cann, 28, both of Durham, NC
Shawn William Napier, 41 and Delynn Danielle Walden, 42, both of East Jordan
Edward Arthur Baker Jr, 34 and Kari Lynn Kraemer, 33, both of East Jordan
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Justin Ray Swadling, 35, Homeless, criminal sexual conduct (third degree). To serve 10 years to 15 years in prison with credit for 67 days served, to pay $898 in fines and costs.
William Harley-Junior Daniels, 37 of Boyne City, resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury. To serve 17 months to 48 months in prison, pay $1,073 in fines and costs.
Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Christopher Corp vs. Whitney Corp