Charlevoix County courts cases, clerk filings

The latest Charlevoix County Clerk filings, and District and Circuit Court cases.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Kevin Michael Kuhle II, 21 of Charlevoix, violating a restricted license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Timothy Joe Vermaat, 61 of East Jordan, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Travis Jeffrey Reinhardt, 28 of Boyne City, violation of a restricted license. To pay $200 in fines and costs.

Britney Shay Colbeck, 20 of Petoskey, minor purchasing/consuming/possessing alcohol, second or subsequent offense. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Katie Lou Jones, 47 of Charlevoix, embezzlement by agent under $200.

To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, pay $800 in fines and costs, $681 in restitution.

Travis Gary Trojanek, 34 of East Jordan, malicious destruction of property, under $200. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs, $540 in restitution.

Lorenzo Flores, 46 of Boyne Falls, brandishing a firearm in public. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for eight days served, 82 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for three months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Ashley Marie Skrocki, 27 of Boyne Falls, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Mark Fredrick White, 53 of Kewadin, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Molly Katherine Desch, 30 of Charlevoix, failure to report an accident. To serve 85 days in jail with credit for 85 days served, pay $200 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Simpson’s Sawmill by Tracey Simpson at 15644 Phelps Road in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Chad Erin Linzey, 49 and Tami Michele McPherson, 49, both of Boyne City