Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Brandon Paul Herscher, 18 of Boyne Falls, improper possession of a weapon in a vehicle. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Jeanette Louise Martin, 50 of Grayling, fish snagging, second offense. To pay $295 in fines and costs.

Melody Ann McShane, 60 of Petoskey, NSF check under $100. To serve 93 days in jail with 93 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, To pay $350 in fines and costs, $347.09 in restitution.

Richflair Nguyen, 55 of Midland, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substance. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

George James Hall, 20 of Suttons Bay, assault and battery. To pay $575 in fines and costs.

Mayyhew Thomas Patten, 52 of East Jordan, NSF check $100-$500. To pay $450 in fines and costs, restitution to be determined.

Nathen Andrew Kalush, 20 of East Jordan, retail fraud third degree. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 81 days served. To pay $50.85 restitution.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

K2 Management by Keisha K. Veryser at 3165 Glenwood Beach Road in Boyne City

Nature’s Plate by Brooke S. McLeod and Robert H. Bayliss at 43 South Shore Drive in Boyne City

Springwater Woodworks by Stephen D. .and William Howie at 3525 Boyne City Road in Boyne City

Reinhardt Farms by Stacy B. Reinhardt at 05511 Barber Road in Boyne City

Hope for Healing Massage by Jennifer R. Snyder at 103 Esterly Street in East Jordan

Harbor View Café by C&E Consultants, LLC at 100 Antrim Street in Charlevoix

Impact Images by John and Nancy Deckinga at 1024 Pleasant Avenue in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Wayne Henry Heeres, 47 of Ellsworth and Marrietta Elizabeth Bell, 43 of Boyne City

Michael Robert Martin, 63 of and Rose Ann Hockey, 56, both of Beaver Island

Luke Amus Murphy, 26 of South Boardman and Lara-Amiele Biel, 19 of East Jordan

Gordan Thomas Petzak, 59 and Marilyn Marie Maynard, 62, both of East Jordan

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Anthony Atkinson, 38 of Charlevoix, First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (two counts). To serve 30 to 50 years in prison with credit for 166 days served. To pay $1026 in fines and costs.

Joseph Martin Reedy, 40 of Charlevoix, Domestic Violence with habitual offender notice. To serve 24 to 60 months in prison with credit for 39 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Edwin Allan Harris, 49, Homeless, Operating while intoxicated with third offense notice. To serve 20 to 60 months in prison. To pay $1,763 in fines and costs.

Robert Arthur Torres, 38 of Charlevoix, Fourth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 49 days served. To pay $1,298 in fines and costs.

Zachary Jacob Stokes, 25 of Boyne Falls, Lying to a peace officer with third offense notice. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for two days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Ann Bunker vs Douglas Bunker

Jessica Fisher vs. Richard Fisher

Agnieszka Burgess vs. Bruce Burgess

Thomas Karlskin vs. Samantha Karlskin

Carl Murray vs. Darian Murrray

Amanda Welsh vs. Raymond Welsh IV