Charlevoix County courts and clerks info

Charlevoix County courts and clerks info

— August 29, 2018

The latest in Charlevoix County courts news includes information from district and circuit courts, and Charlevoix County Clerk information regarding marriage licenses, divorces, and filings of assumed names for businesses as they appear in the Wednesday Aug. 29 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

 

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Tarrence Lavern Thomas, 46 of Detroit, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.
Montgomery Scott Wilhelm, 51 of Petoskey, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied.
To pay $350 in fines and costs.
Kassie Ryan Swarthout, 21 of Charlevoix, third degree retail fraud. To serve 93 days in jail with 93 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, pay $300 in fines and costs and $19.45 in restitution.
Maxwell Douglas Richards, 24 of East Jordan, use of marijuana. To serve 90 days in jail, 90 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $475 in fines and costs.

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Ryan Neil Wimmer, 24 of Charlevoix and Home Elizabeth Holecheck, 23 of Traverse City
Eric Alan Dudek, 29 of Chicago, Ill. And Emilee Sue Moeke, 29 of Boyne City
John Casey Fiedorek, 56 and Heather Rose Bradley, 47, both of Charlevoix
Daniel Peter Duggan, 28 and Riley Anne Bernardin, 29, both of Chicago, Ill.
Clifford Frijoff Bye, 88 and Maxine Gail Mann, 66, both of East Jordan
Robert George Jensen, 28 of Boyne City and Tommie Rae Outman, 22 of East Jordan

DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Four Seasons Cleaning by Justin Cook at 526 North Lake Street, #101 in Boyne City
Scooby’s Clean Cleaning by Cheri and Kevin Ashbridge at 315 Elm Street in East Jordan
Wilson Contracting by Anthony Wilson at 3435 M-32 in East Jordan
Mark E. Patrick State Farm Agent by Mark E. Patrick at 00889 Wildwood Ridge Trail in Boyne City

Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Mongomery Scott Wilhelm, 52 of Petoskey, MDOP-Utility Property. To serve 120 days in jail with credit for one day served, to serve 30 days with remainder held in abeyance.

Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Emily Diaz vs. Anthony Diaz
Kimberly Hutchison vs. Robert Hutchison

 

