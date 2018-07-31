Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they …

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they appear in the Wednesday Aug. 1 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Andrew Michael Tall, 38 of Charlevoix, stray dog. To pay $175 in fines and costs.

Jared Matthew Martin, 33 of Charlevoix, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Erica Danielle Clark, 30 of Charlevoix, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Mitzi Sue Newberg, 58 of Boyne City, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a license plate. To pay $625 in fines and costs.

Larry William McKeown, 54 of Sidney, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 87 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Christopher Michael-Jo Bishop, 24 of Boyne City, possession of marijuana. To pay $575 in fines and costs.

James Eugene Kirby, 60 of Boyne City, allowing a suspended operator to drive. To pay $200 in fines and costs.

Erik Jon Lundwall, 46 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated, second offense. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Good2Go Racing by Karl G. Balch at 02805 North M-66 in Charlevoix

BTW Services by Blane T. Wasylewski at 08945 Bingham Road in Elmira

JCT Contracting by James Thompson at 204 Fifth Street in East Jordan

Polebuildingprints.com by Hayden Stilson at 12004 Bussa Road in Rapid City

Farm House Salon and Spa by Mechelle Gardner at 01539 Pleasant Valley Road in Boyne City

AJB Enterprise by Andrew W. Boris at 8715 Whitfield Road in East Jordan

Nortons Custom Home Services by Shawn Norton at 3351 Kidder Road in East Jordan

Shumaker Builders by Todd Shumaker at 585 West Crozier Road in Boyne City

Final Clean by Jamison and Kristie Woodall at 3160 Jaquay Road in Boyne City

Van Houten’s Videography by Nathan Van Houten at 1908 Wangeman Road in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Andrew Joseph Foley, 29 and Katherine Elizabeth Capili, 29, both of Indiana.

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Jessica Marie Short, 31 of Charlevoix, attempted larceny in a building, two counts. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for one day served, to serve 30 days. To be placed on probation for 18 months, pay $966 in fines and costs.

Richard James Filer Sr, 49 of Charlevoix, assault with a dangerous weapon. Sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 84 days served, to serve 180 days. To be placed on probation for two years, pay $548 in fines and costs.

Phillip Scott Lavanway, 38 of Ellsworth, maintaining a drug house. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for two days served, to serve 30 days. To pay $1,108 in fines and costs.

David Benjamin Lamb II, 20 of East Jordan, minor operating with any BAC, attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for two days served, to serve 30 days. To be placed on probation for one year, pay $908 in fines and costs, $6,039.88 in restitution.