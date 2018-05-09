In The News
May 9, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City public hearing on Van Dam exemption certificate
May 9, 2018 - Boyne Kiwanis fifth-grade Eddie Essay Award winners
May 9, 2018 - Washed out roads in Charlevoix County will cost thousands, take weeks to repair
May 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 23-29
May 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
May 8, 2018 - 2018 Boyne Summer Events Guide
May 8, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff urges folks to be safe on the water
May 8, 2018 - Letter to the Editor: Stuttering awareness
May 8, 2018 - #454 Boyne City Gazette May 9
May 6, 2018 - Pure Michigan 2018 ‘Long Live Summer’ campaign
May 5, 2018 - Michigan-based Sleeping Bear Press celebrates 20 years
May 4, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis
May 4, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 16-22
May 4, 2018 - Charlevoix County Prosecutor opinion on Village of Boyne Falls meeting concerns
May 4, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to better elections, reduce potential fraud
May 4, 2018 - Missing person update: Lesley Wood Underdown has been found
May 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Maintenance Services bids
May 2, 2018 - MISSING PERSON ALERT: Lesley Wood Underdown of Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - May 8 ballot presents dozens of millage renewals, proposals to voters across Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids
Home / News / Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

— May 9, 2018

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they appear in the Wednesday May 9 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

 

District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Timothy Kendal Foster, 36 of Mobile, Alabama, Operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
Cody Schofield Painting by Cody Schofield at 02098 Cosaboka Drive in East Jordan
Sip, Pick, and Pack by Polly W. Cheney at 05520 Horton Creek Drive in Charlevoix
Common Courtesy Creations by Michael Curtis at 2225 Center Street, Lot 4 in Boyne Falls
Ray Ray’s Pearls by Rayanne Hanbeck at 1904 Marion Center Road in Charlevoix
Rock Bottom Transportation by Damon V. Reich at 7889 Boyne City Road in Boyne City
Visit Charlevoix by Amanda Wilkin at 109 Mason Street in Charlevoix
Andrew Frykberg by Andrew Frykberg at 501 Groveland Street in Boyne City
R&S Dock and Cottage Care by Andrew Reynolds at 3485 Metros Road in Boyne Falls
R-Tech Charlevoix by Roderick A. Henry at 6585 North M-66 in Charlevoix
V. King Services by Michael A. Hosler at 9955 US-31 in Ellsworth

Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
John Robert Roszkowski, 33 and Rachel Julia Connor, 29, both of La Grange, Illinois
Mickey Lee Swarthout, 23 and Kassie Ryan Burke, 21, both of Petoskey
Aaron N. Stutzman, 21 and Shayla Evony Jane Burman, 23, both of Round Rock, Texas
Mickey Lee Swarthout, 23 and Kassie Ryan Burke, 21, both of Charlevoix
Nathan Charles Bellmer, 27 and Savanna Heather Matelski, 24, both of East Jordan
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Nicholas James Thelen, 23 of Charlevoix, criminal sexual conduct, second degree. To serve 57 months to 15 years in prison with credit for 30 days served. To pay $608 in fines and costs.
Rachel Elizabeth Rowland, 35 of Petoskey, delivery/manufacture of narcotics. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for three days served, 240 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for 18 months, $1,436 in fines and costs.

Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
Roger Warrington vs. Riki Warrington
Jane Booze vs. Neil Booze
Beth Anzell vs. Patrick Anzell
David Schwartzfisher vs. Amy Schwartzfisher
David Skeel vs. Geralyn Skeel

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Rain
Wednesday
Rain
80%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
90%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
0%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  