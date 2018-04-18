Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they …

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they appear in the Wednesday April 18 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Shawn Michael Norton, 46 of East Jordan, attempted fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated (second offense). To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 60 days work release, 90 days on electronic monitor, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 274 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT and drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To attend sobriety court as required. To pay $1,775 in fines and costs.

Dustin Allen Wandel, 23 of Sheridan, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Karen Ann Larsen, 52 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for nine days served, 60 days on electronic monitor, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 81 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substance. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Devin Lee Richey, 21 of East Jordan, violating a restricted license, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 25 days served, 63 days work release. Fines and costs suspended.

Lesleigh Arron Whitehead, 29 of Boyne City, possession of marijuana. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 25 days served, 90 days on electronic monitor, 340 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT and drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs.

Tyler Steven Erwin, 17 of Elmira, violating a restricted license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Robert Allen Bowden, 49 of East Jordan, use of marijuana. To serve 90 days in jail, 90 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $475 in fines and costs.

Jeremy Lee Thayer, 41 of Boyne City, operating a motor vehicle without security, unlawful use of a license plate. To serve 365 days in jail. To serve 10 days with 355 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT and drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Bobbijo Geneve Leitner, 43 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

James Paul Butterfield, 32 of Charlevoix, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year. To pay $675 in fines and costs, no contact with victim.

Kiley Nicole Jacobson-Nowlin, 24 of Petoskey, retail fraud, second degree. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT and drug testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.. To pay $675 in fines and costs, $79.62 in restitution. To attend economic crime class, not to enter Family Fare.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Boyne Area Bulk Products by Michael F. Ryan at 149 Forest Way in Boyne City

Little River Logging by Scott Higgins at 880 North Advance Road in Boyne City

A Piece of my Heart Cookie by Allyson Pallagi at 04446 Chomperret North in Boyne City

MI Tasting Tours by Michael Brown at 4099 Lake Shore Drive in Boyne Charlevoix

Emily’s Services by Emily C. Jeffers at 5095 Castleview Drive in Charlevoix

Bonnie’s Bling N Things by Yvonne Courter at 113 Cooperage Street in East Jordan

Hilltop by Robert Moblo at 117 Lake Street in East Jordan

WalkRunCure by Katie Beaudoin at 11065 Stonebridge Drive in Charlevoix

Peachy Clean by Barbara Orban at 3243 Healey Road in Boyne City

FarmingRocks CSA by Rachel N. Evans at 6474 Theisen Road in Elmira

Gulf Coast Vacations by Patti Ann Germaine at 5010 Behling Road in East Jordan

Madcrow Market Garden by Natalya Aho at 5745 North M-66 in East Jordan

AC’s Tree Service & Maintenance by Amanda Lester and Clifford Gregware Jr. at 02511 Lalone Road in Elmira

Williams Tree & Landscape by Robert Williams at 7794 Ferry Road in East Jordan

Helix Creation by Dustin Hejka at 4944 Pearsall Road in East Jordan

Top Shelf Bar Catering by Mike Dunlop at 3773 Roberts Road in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Nicholas James Thelen, 22 of Charlevoix and Linda Marie Elisabeth Nygren, 32 of Uppsala, Sweden

Lucas Roger Kleiman, 26 and Emily Rose Ullorn, 25, both of Garner, NC