Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings

The latest information on court cases and filings in the courts and clerk office of Charlevoix County as they appear in the Wednesday March 21 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Frank William Hosinski, 26 of East Jordan, unlawful use of a license plate, operating an unregistered vehicle. To pay $500 in fines and costs.

Garcia Labrada Yunier, 36 of Miami Beach, FL, operating without a valid license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Magdiel Lobaina-Fargie, 29 of Charlevoix, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

John Karl Heyder, 38 of East Jordan, domestic violence (second offense), malicious destruction of property (under $200). To serve 365 days in jail with credit for two days served, 30 days work release, 333 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,175 in fines and costs.

Jeanette Michelle Mines, 44 of Beaver Island, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Alec Jerome Piechocki, 23 of East Jordan, possession of marijuana. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 90 days on electronic monitor, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To attend seven substance abuse meetings per week with written verification. To pay $1,625 in fines and costs.

Richard James Filer Sr, 48 of Charlevoix, failure to report an accident (fixtures). To pay $350 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Mike & Jess Home Improvements by Michael A. Dwornick at 4450 North Camp Ten Road in Elmira.

Bentley Hill Bakehouse by Michael John Gank at 325 Bridge Street in Charlevoix

H.E.R.E. Community Restoration Project-USA by Robert Schoonouer at 13450 Forest Drive in Charlevoix

Smith & Co by Luke and Andrea Smith at 1332 Pleasant Avenue in Boyne City

SG Builders by Shawn L. Gallup at 05200 Stolt Road in Petoskey

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Stacy Bill Reinhardt, 52 and Tamara Renee Kraemer, 48, both of Boyne City

Donvis Ray Mike, 29 and Natasha Lynn Bennett, 26, both of Kayenta, Arizona

John Joseph Sutherland, 33 of East Jordan and Nicole Kristine Aquila, 29 of Charlevoix

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Robert Wayne Person, 61 of Ellsworth, operating while intoxicated with third offense notice. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for three days served, to serve 150 days, release authorized to work or seek work. To be placed on probation for three years, complete 60 days community service, pay $1,298 in fines and costs.

David Russell Miller, 56 of Boyne Falls, breaking and entering. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, pay $118 in fines and costs, $6,500 in restitution.

Andrew Charles Wright, 31 of Charlevoix, unlawful use of a motor vehicle (two year misdemeanor), failure to report an accident. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for two days served. To pay $230 in fines and costs, $11,135.09 in restitution.

Nicholas Lee Conley, 34 of Petoskey, controlled substance manufacture or distribution (imitation) with fourth offense notice. To serve 330 days in jail with credit for two days served, to serve 120 days. To be placed on probation for 18 months, pay $898 in fines and costs.

Jennifer Ellen Hanna, 43 of Charlevoix, possession of marijuana or synthetic equivalents. To serve one day in jail with credit for one day served, no fines or costs.

Sarah Jane McBee, 31 of East Jordan, resisting/obstructing a police officer. To serve 240 days in jail with credit for two days served, pay $898 in fines and costs, $241.50 in restitution.

Sarah Jane McBee, 31 of East Jordan, false report of a felony. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served. To pay $198 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Jason Barr vs. Tracy Barr

Jeffrey Veryser vs. Keisha Veryser

Angela Tooker vs. Christopher Tooker