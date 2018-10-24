Charlevoix County court, clerk filings— October 24, 2018
The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in the Wednesday Oct. 24 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.
District Court
Ashley Marie Vanwormer, 23 of Charlevoix, fishing without a license. To pay $125 in fines and costs.
Robert Joseph Matheny Jr, 55 of East Jordan, fishing without a license. To pay $185 in fines and costs.
Antony Marino Sasso, 65 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substanced. To pay $985 in fines and costs.
David Mitchell Berg, 59 of Petoskey, unlawful use of a license plate. To serve four days community service work in lieu of jail time, pay $250 in fines and costs.
Assumed Names
Hotel Earl by John P. Silva at 120 Michigan Avenue in Charlevoix
New View Photography by Shyenne Gagnon at 702 Sherman Street in East Jordan
Charlevoix Sentinel by Lonnie Allen at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix
Sentinel by Lonnie Allen at 601 State Street in East Jordan
Charlevoix County Sentinel by Lonnie Allen at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix
Oak Woods Lodge by Timothy Keeney at 38035 Beaverlodge Drive on Beaver Island
Marriage Licenses
Nathan Douglas Perrault, 27 and Carissa Alison Kline, 26, both of East Jordan
James Lauren Julian, 53 and Jerri Ann Murphy, 40, both of Charlevoix
Richard Paul Enlow, 57 and Craig Mitchell Smith, 55, both of Charlevoix
Robert Thomas DuRocher, 68 of Jacksonville, Florida and Nancy Jo Fuchs, 63 of Springfield, Illinois
Diamond Robert McPherson, 23 of Ellsworth and Marissa Ann Griffin, 19 of Boyne City
Robert Alonzo, 50 of Salinas, California and Leslie Marie Yoder, 48 of Charlevoix
Cody Jason Strong, 38 of Boyne Falls and Carolyn Joy Figg, 36 of Cheboygan
Adam Joy Valentine, 37 and Carol Lee Jenvey, 33 of Boyne City
Eric Matthew Randolph-Frykberg, 34 and Meghan Elizabeth Wruk, 37, both of Boyne City
Divorces
Colleen Salisz vs. James Salisz
Douglas Hall vs. Barbara Hall
Shelby Smith vs. William Smith
Frederick Cox vs. Kimberly Cox
Carey Mathers vs. Aaron Mathers
Leslie Yoder vs. Troy Yoder