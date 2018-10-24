Charlevoix County court, clerk filings

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in …

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in the Wednesday Oct. 24 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

Ashley Marie Vanwormer, 23 of Charlevoix, fishing without a license. To pay $125 in fines and costs.

Robert Joseph Matheny Jr, 55 of East Jordan, fishing without a license. To pay $185 in fines and costs.

Antony Marino Sasso, 65 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substanced. To pay $985 in fines and costs.

David Mitchell Berg, 59 of Petoskey, unlawful use of a license plate. To serve four days community service work in lieu of jail time, pay $250 in fines and costs.

Assumed Names

Hotel Earl by John P. Silva at 120 Michigan Avenue in Charlevoix

New View Photography by Shyenne Gagnon at 702 Sherman Street in East Jordan

Charlevoix Sentinel by Lonnie Allen at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix

Sentinel by Lonnie Allen at 601 State Street in East Jordan

Charlevoix County Sentinel by Lonnie Allen at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix

Oak Woods Lodge by Timothy Keeney at 38035 Beaverlodge Drive on Beaver Island

Marriage Licenses

Nathan Douglas Perrault, 27 and Carissa Alison Kline, 26, both of East Jordan

James Lauren Julian, 53 and Jerri Ann Murphy, 40, both of Charlevoix

Richard Paul Enlow, 57 and Craig Mitchell Smith, 55, both of Charlevoix

Robert Thomas DuRocher, 68 of Jacksonville, Florida and Nancy Jo Fuchs, 63 of Springfield, Illinois

Diamond Robert McPherson, 23 of Ellsworth and Marissa Ann Griffin, 19 of Boyne City

Robert Alonzo, 50 of Salinas, California and Leslie Marie Yoder, 48 of Charlevoix

Cody Jason Strong, 38 of Boyne Falls and Carolyn Joy Figg, 36 of Cheboygan

Adam Joy Valentine, 37 and Carol Lee Jenvey, 33 of Boyne City

Eric Matthew Randolph-Frykberg, 34 and Meghan Elizabeth Wruk, 37, both of Boyne City

Divorces

Colleen Salisz vs. James Salisz

Douglas Hall vs. Barbara Hall

Shelby Smith vs. William Smith

Frederick Cox vs. Kimberly Cox

Carey Mathers vs. Aaron Mathers

Leslie Yoder vs. Troy Yoder