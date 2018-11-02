Charlevoix County court, clerk filings

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in …

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in the Wednesday Oct. 31 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Jennefer Andrea Robtoy, 33 of East Jordan, possession of marijuana. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for two days served, 148 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $125 in fines and costs, no medical marijuana.

Cassey Dale Sirmons, 37 of East Jordan, domestic violence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, fines and costs suspended.

Carter Clifton McFall Jr, 29 of Marquette, allowing a suspended person to operate a motor vehicle. To pay $575 in fines and costs.

German Flores, 41 of Muskegon, operating a motor vehicle without security. To pay $425 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Rosenthal Rentals by Michelle Rosenthal at 03724 Barnard Road in Marion Township

Left’s Painting by Thomas Left at 322 Antrim Street in Charlevoix

Radle Snow Plowing by Alton Radle at 06473 Redrinc Trail in Charlevoix

Beacon Marketing Solutions by Janet Chambers at 9315 Old Orchard Road in Charlevoix

Vinny’s Custom Homes by Devon Vincent at 303 Echo Street in East Jordan

Beaver Island Retreat by Maria Dal Pra and Brian Vaeth on Kings Highway on Beaver Island

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Christopher Wayne Dominic, 39 and Jene Elizabeth St. Amour, 37, both of Charlevoix

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

David Peter Sawchuck, 55 of Boyne City, larceny in a building. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 61 days served. To pay $1,582.05 in fines, costs, and restitution.

Anthony Gene Michanowicz, 28 of Boyne City, careless discharge of a firearm causing death. To serve 270 days in jail with credit for three days served. To be placed on probation for two years, pay $608 in fines and costs.

Joseph Edward McCleese Jr, 51 of Boyne City, resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault and battery. To serve 14 months to 24 months in prison with credit for 21 days served, pay $1,016 in fines and costs.