Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings

The latest in Charlevoix County Court & Clerk filings.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Rodion Silver, 45 of Ada, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 30 days on electronic monitor, and 87 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Tannor Thomas Wescoat, 18 of Boyne City, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Kody James Neumann, 22 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 50 days served, 43 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

James Paul Butterfield, 32 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Lindon Willis Wiser, 63 of Boyne City, attempted resisting and obstructing police. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for six days served. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substance. To pay $975 in fines and costs.

Brandon Jon Bergeron, 28 of East Jordan, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Dakota Thomas Weston, 19 of East Jordan, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for three days served. To be placed on probation for four months, pay $350 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Julie Stratton Oil Paintings by Julie Stratton at 2845 Boyne City Road in Boyne City

• Boyne City Little League by Don Richards and Clyde Payton at PO Box 56 in Boyne City

• Jordan Inn by Mary Jane Krumholz at 228 Main Street in East Jordan

• Boomer’s Pyrotechnics by Ronald Shanks at 7977 Pincherry Road in Charlevoix

• Josh Pepin Home Improvement by Josh Pepin at 2765 S. M-66 in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

• Jason Daniel Ratliff, 46 and Karen Jean Meads, 46, both of Boyne City

• Chad Erin Linzey, 46 and Tami Michele McPherson, 46, both of Boyne City

• Seth Daniel Hoaglund, 24 and Claire Estelle Wellman, 22, both of Sudbury, Vermont

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Ernest William-Alex Sulkowski, 32 of Boyne Falls, attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

To serve 20 months to five years in prison with credit for 139 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Alva Lloyd Noirot Jr., 60 of East Jordan, delivery/manufacture of marijuana or synthetic equivalents with second or subsequent offense notice. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for three days served, pay $898 in fines and costs.

Zachary Charles Dubois, 25 of Petoskey, delivery/manufacture of marijuana. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served.

Justin William Hillard, 25 of Boyne City, malicious destruction of personal property over $20,000. To serve 38 months to ten years in prison with credit for 93 days served. To pay $97,813.88 in restitution, $608 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

• Todd Phipps vs. Denyse Phipps

• Rebekka Lyons vs. Kristian Lyons

• Daniel Zipp vs. Sherry Zipp

• Coleen Sherwood vs. Rodney Sherwood

• Elaine Meir vs. Robert Meir

• Rebecca Gallardo vs. Luis Gallardo Jr.

• Jessica Shepard vs. Travis Goodrich

• Jessica Levy vs. David Levy

• Shilah Villafranca vs. Michael Villafranca

• David Balyo vs. Jane Balyo