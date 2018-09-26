Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published …

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in the Wednesday Sept. 26 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Francis Xavier-Lou Rousse III, 39 of Taylor, operating with drivers license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Anthony David Cesaro, 36 of Charlevoix, disorderly/drunk person. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Chad Richard Stecker, 27 of Gaylord, operating while intoxicated, second offense. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 31 days served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 304 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To attend five substance abuse meetings per week, pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Christopher Todd Morgan, 36 of Beaver Island, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for six days served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 84 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $825 in fines and costs.

Patrick Earl Harrington Jr, 39 of Boyne City, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Krisanto Robin Scripter, 29 of East Jordan, failure to report an accident. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Mark Merlin Lowis, 68 of Waterford, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Jason Michael Manore, 47 of Charlevoix, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Paige Elizabeth Senters, 28 of Grand Rapids, disorderly/drunk person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Holly Carol Sasso, 59 of East Jordan, open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. To pay $200 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Charlevoix CarQuest by Scott, Matthew, and Michael Landon at 1516 South Bridge Street in Charlevoix.

Bearss Painting by Daniel Bearss at 1333 East Deer Lake Road in Boyne City

DBK Enterprises by Devin Kurzhals at 506 Second Street in East Jordan

M&M Builders by Mark A. Bueby at 286 East Deer Lake Road in Boyne City

Watson Renovations by David and Adam Watson at 1691 Zink Road in Boyne City

Simple Valley Farm by Jillian Whitley at 15608 Klooster Road in Charlevoix

Memorable Creativity by Whitney L. Gilland at 9834 Graham Road in East Jordan

Hillbilly Firewood Sales and Tree Removal by Jason Sager at 203 Jordan Street in East Jordan

Top Hat Burger by James L. Simonsen at 115 Park Avenue in Charlevoix

Ginop Backflow Testing by Michelle Malison at 1110 Charlo Street in Charlevoix

Honey Do Cleaning Service by Alexis Knox aat 808 Bridge Street, Apt. B in Charlevoix

Stokes Stones by Zachary J. Stokes at 218 East Lincoln Street in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Collin Robert Mitchell Peterson, 28 and Ivy Lee, 27, both of Chicago

Jacob William Lehman, 27 and Lauren Ann Lehmann, 27, both of Appleton, Wisconsin

Curtis Robert Glover II, 32 and Nicole Lynn Wilks, 36, both of Charlevoix

Jason Thomas Doty, 36 and Andrea Renea Roloff, 28, both of Boyne City

Jason Neil McCary, 40 and Aimee Lynn Hewitt, 32, both of Boyne City

Craig Robert Dykes, 33 and Elizabeth Louise Thompson, 29, both of Chicago

Christopher Jacob Amman, 24 and Rosemary Ruth Patton, 24, both of Elmira

Ryan Douglas Lucas, 38 and Lori Lynn Hull, 47, both of Boyne City

Steven Robert Kish, 30 and Mary Allison Lewis, 30, both of Santa Monica, California

Chad Mitchell Muma, 37 and Alisha Marie Peck, 36, both of Boyne City

Daniel Joseph Coke, 29 and Alexandra Mary Vincenti, 29, both of Nashville, Tenn.

Steven Gayle Roote, 50 and Ashley Rose Newton, 26, both of Boyne City

Craig Michael Perry, 25 and Melissa Kroon Harris, 24, both of Boyne City

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Edwin Lee Sarasin, 53 of Charlevoix, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, drunk/disorderly person, fourth offense notice. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 80 days served, 120 days remaining to be served. To be placed on probation for 18 months, pay $548 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Amie Prevo vs. Dennis Prevo

Misty Valentine vs. Adam Valentine

Heather Spiewak vs. Richard Spiewak

Brianna Dewey vs. Andrew Dewey

John Davis vs. Trina Fournier-Davis