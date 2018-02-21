In The News
Charlevoix County could get over $425k in state road funds

Charlevoix County could get over $425k in state road funds

— February 21, 2018

Michigan 105th District State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) supports bill to increase money for roads

Charlevoix County, Boyne City, Boyne Falls, East Jordan, Ellsworth, and the City of Charlevoix would all receive road funds if the legislation is approved.

 

State Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona today voted in favor of a plan to invest an additional $175 million into road repairs across Michigan as soon as possible.

“Fixing our Michigan roads is a top priority,” Rep. Cole said.  “We have additional funding to repair Michigan roads this year and we can improve our roads without waiting for another budget cycle.”

The money included in the bill approved today comes in addition to previous changes that provide more funding for road and bridge projects in Michigan.

The new bill includes money for counties, cities and villages throughout Michigan.

Estimated local allocations include:

Antrim County ($349,034)

Otsego County ($388,355)

Charlevoix County ($335,661)

Montmorency County ($239,020)

Oscoda County ($248,242)

Bellaire ($9219)

Elk Rapids ($16,480)

Ellsworth ($6,104)

Mancelona ($11,561)

Central Lake ($8655)

Gaylord ($29,960)

Vanderbilt ($7290)

Charlevoix ($24,296)

Boyne City ($36,444)

East Jordan ($21,347)

Boyne Falls ($4,091)

The money is leftover from a previous state government budget cycle and is already available, meaning no budget cuts or additional fees are required for the investment.

House Bill 4321 advances to the Senate for further consideration.

