Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

MILESTONES

Zach Hankins (Charlevoix 2015) has been named NCAA Division II Player of the Year after leading No. 2 Ferris State University men’s basketball program (38-1) to win the national championships title on March 24.

In the title game, the 6-foot-11 junior delivered 19 points with five rebounds and one block in a 71-69 triumph against No. 6 Northern State University (36-4) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Following his tournament performance, he was also named to the NCAA Division II All-Tournament Team.

On April 5, after collecting a closet full of awards the past two years, he announced he will play his final year of eligibility for NCAA Division I No. 3 Xavier University (29-6).

Back-to-back seasons, he was named National Assocation of Basketball Coaches All-American first team.

Back-to-back seasons, he was also named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and all-conference first team.

He’s also found in his way into the Bulldogs record books.

In field goal percentage, he holds the top three single-season performances at 71.1 percent (2017-18), 66.3 percent (2015-16) and 64.8 percent (2016-17).

He holds the top two single-season totals in blocks with 130 (2016-17) and 128 (2017-18).

In the title game, he passed Gerald Woodberry’s single-season mark in rebounds of 373 from 1986-87 by tallying 380.

Hankins already held the record for career blocks and pushed the total to 319 with Jared Stolicker’s 239 from 2012-16 at No. 2.

Hankins ended No. 17 in career points (1,232) and No. 5 in career rebounds (858).

He even holds the single-game record for blocks at 10.

He ends his final year for FSU with 35 double-digit scoring performances, 22 double-doubles and averages of 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

SPOTLIGHT

Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) captured an event title in the 800-meter run at home in the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational with a time of 1 minute, 56.84 seconds for MSU from April 6-7 in East Lansing.

From March 30-31, the junior nabbed seventh with the 4×1,500-meter run at the 31st annnual Raleigh Relays with a time of 16:21.29 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

No team scores were kept at the meets.

Hannah Hoth (Boyne City 2016) delivered two solo home runs and batted 2-for-4 at catcher for the Lansing Community College softball program (17-4) in a 15-7 victory in game one of a doubleheader at Kellogg Community College (2-12) on March 30 in Battle Creek.

In game two of the series, the sophomore contributed two RBIs, scored two runs and finished 3-for-4 in a 10-1 triumph.

For the season, she’s batting .407 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs.

She’s also scored 16 runs.

BASEBALL

Derek Willis (Boyne City 2016) delivered a hitless and scoreless inning of relief pitching in his first appearance of the year for Alma College (13-9) in a 20-3 triumph at home against Albion College (7-17) on March 30 in Alma.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Corey Redman (Boyne City 2015) contributed one rebound and one assist for Central Michigan University (21-15) in a 84-71 loss at home to Liberty University (22-14) on March 24 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

For the year, the junior’s tallied 35 appearances.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Noah Carson (Charlevoix 2017) contributed a season-best time of 1:58.6 during the indoor track and field season for NCAA Division II No. 7 Grand Valley State, which returned to action at the Western Kentucky University Hilltopper Relays from April 6-7 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

No team scores were kept.

Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2016) is a key returner as a distance runner for Saginaw Valley State Univeristy, which returned to action at the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational from April 6-7 in East Lansing.

No team scores were kept.

During the indoor track and field season, Plude contributed personal bests of 1:57.86 and 4:30.62 in the 800-meter run and mile, respectively.

Jared McLean (Charlevoix 2017) returns as a sprinter for Saginaw Valley State University.

Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) collected fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at home in the Otterbein University April Fools Invitational with a time of 10:18.12 on March 30 in Westerville, Ohio.

Among the 14 teams, the Cardinals nabbed the team title.

In his Snabes most recent outing, the senior collected 10th in the 800-meter run at the University of Mount Union Homon Invitational with a time 2:01.87 on April 7 in Alliance.

No team scores were kept.

Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) contributed a season-best time of 2:04.44 during the indoor track and field season for Calvin College, which resumed competition by sweeping a triangular meet at home against Hope College and Alma College on March 29 in Grand Rapids.

SOFTBALL

Annie Fila (Harbor Light Christian 2014) scored two runs, delivered one RBI and finished 2-for-4 from the plate at outfield for Cornerstone University (8-8) in a 5-3 victory against Lawrence Tech University (8-7) on April 4 in Brighton.

For the year, the senior’s batting .240 with three RBIs.

She’s also scored three runs.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) nabbed 12th in the 3,000-meter run at the Duke University Battle of the Blues Invitational with a season-best time of 10:03.52 for the University of Michigan on April 6 in Durham, North Carolina.

Among the three teams, the Wolverines captured runner-up.

Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) collected 20th in the 10,000-meter run at the 31st annual North Carolina State University Raleigh Relays with a time of 34:52.45 for Michigan State University from March 30-31 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

No team scores were kept.

Kylie Hicks (Boyne City 2014) is a junior sprinter for NCAA Division II No. 7 Grand Valley State University, which returned to action at the Western Kentucky University Hilltopper Relays from April 6-7 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

No team scores were kept.