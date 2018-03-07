Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Corey Redman (Boyne City 2015) secured his 29th appearance of the season at guard for Central Michigan University (17-13) in a 75-51 victory at home against Ball State University (19-11) on Feb. 27 in Mount Pleasant.

MILESTONES

Zach Hankins (Charlevoix 2015) collected his second Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week award on Feb. 5 and the junior All-American continues to catalyze the NCAA Div. II No. 2 Saginaw Valley State University men’s basketball program.

For the season, the Bulldogs hold a 30-1 overall record and haven’t sustained a loss since collecting one on Dec. 16 at Lake Superior State University (23-6) in Sault Ste. Marie.

From Jan. 28-Feb. 3, Hankins registered three 20-point scoring efforts en route to landing his conference honor.

On Jan. 28, the junior provided 24 points with nine rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in a 78-67 triumph at home against LSSU in Big Rapids.

He followed by delivering 20 points with 11 rebounds and six blocks in an 88-60 victory at home against Northwood University (11-17) on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 3, he produced 24 points with nine rebounds, six blocks, one assist and one steal in a 107-83 shutdown at home against Saginaw Valley State University (12-17).

In his most recent, he secured his 15th double-double of the season in a 113-84 triumph at home against SVSU by posting 12 points with 11 rebounds, six blocks, two assists and two steals.

For the season, he’s scored in double figures 27 times and averages 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Kylie Hicks (Boyne City 2014) is a junior sprinter for NCAA Division II No. 1 Grand Valley State University, which captured its 19th-consecutive Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships from Feb. 24-25 in Allendale.

For the season, the senior holds top performances in the 300-meter run and with the 4×400-meter relay of 42.08 seconds and 4:08.2 respectively.

Nick Snabes (Charlevoix 2014) captured an event title with the 4,000-meter distance medley relay at the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 10:21.97 for Otterbein University from Feb. 23-24 in Columbus.

In the outing, the senior added a fourth-place finish in the 1,000-meter run (2:36.29) en route to leading the Cardinals to place fourth among the field of 10 teams.

SPOTLIGHT

Marcus Matelski (Boyne Falls 2016) registered his third double-digit scoring performance of the season at guard for the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball program (15-13) in a 85-75 victory at home against Grand Valley State University (14-15) on Feb. 3 in Marquette.

In the outing, the sophomore provided 11 points and two rebounds.

On Feb. 1, he posted a season-high 17 points with two rebounds and one assist in a 90-74 triumph at home against Purdue University Northwest (2-26).

In the most recent outing for NMU, he collected an appearance in an 83-72 loss at Ashland University (20-9) on Feb. 28 in Ashland. For the season, he averages 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

BASEBALL

Derek Willis (Boyne City 2016) is a sophomore pitcher for Alma College, which fell to 3-2 overall after sustaining a 6-5 loss to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (1-5) on March 2 in Auburndale, Florida.

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK/FIELD

Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) secured 12th in the mile at the Big Ten Conference Championships with a time of 4:12.49 for Michigan State University from Feb. 23-24 in Geneva, Ohio.

Among the 12 teams, the Spartans placed 11th.

From Feb. 2-3, Romeyn nabbed runner-up with the 4,000-meter distance medley relay (9:57.23) and 35th in the 800-meter run (1:55.98) at the Notre Dame University Meyo Invitational in Notre Dame, Ind.

No team scores were kept.

From Feb. 9-10, Romeyn collected a 13th-place finish in the mile at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Invitational with a season-best time of 4:10.65 in Allendale. Among the 39 teams, MSU captured 11th.

Noah Carson (Charlevoix 2017) holds a season-best time of 1:58.6 in the 800-meter run for NCAA Div. II No. 7 Grand Valley State University, which upset NCAA Div. II No. 2 Tiffin University to clinch the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships from Feb. 24-25 in Allendale.

Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2016) captured runner-up in the 800-meter run at home in the Saginaw Valley State University-Northwood University-Tiffin University Triangular with a season-best time 1:57.86 on Feb. 3 in University Center.

Among the three teams, the Cardinals secured a first-place finish.

At the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Championships, Plude secured 20th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.03 as SVSU clinched fourth in the team standings.

Jared McLean (Charlevoix 2017) adds additional firepower at sprints for Saginaw Valley State University.

Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) finished 41st in the 800-meter run at the Grand Valley State University Mike Lints Open with a time of 2:04.44 for Calvin College on Jan. 27 in Allendale. Among the 18 teams, the Knights placed 11th.

On Feb. 9, the senior followed by nabbing ninth in the 800-meter run at the Aquinas College Little Meet with a time of 2:06.57 on Feb. 9 in Grand Rapids.

Team scores were not kept.

In Veldboom’s most recent outing, he captured 22nd in the 200-meter dash at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships with a time of 26.37 seconds on Feb. 24 in Angola, Indiana.

Among the seven teams, Calvin College secured the team title.

SOFTBALL

Annie Fila (Harbor Light Christian 2014) is a sophomore outfielder for Cornerstone University, which opened against Judson University and Mount Vernon Nazarene University on March 3 in Clermont, Florida.

Last season, she batted .231 with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs. She also scored 20 runs.

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK/FIELD

Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) secured ninth in the 3,000-meter run at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Invitational with a season-best time of 9:49.37 for Michigan State University from Feb. 9-10 in Allendale.

Among the 36 teams, the Spartans ended 22nd.

From Feb. 23-24, Way collected 18th in the 3,000-meter run at the Big Ten Conference Championships with a time of 10:08.58 in Geneva, Ohio. Among the 13 teams, MSU ended 12th.

Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) captured third in the 3,000-meter run at home in the University of Michigan Silverstone Invitational with a season-best time of 10:01.98 for the Wolverines on Feb. 16 in Ann Arbor.

Team scores were not kept.