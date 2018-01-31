Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) opened the season by capturing an event title in the 1,000-meter run at home for the Calvin College men’s indoor track and field program against Albion College with a time of 2:54.03 on Jan. 11 in Grand Rapids.

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

MILESTONES

Zach Hankins (Charlevoix 2015) is continuing to add more prestige to his already illustrious career for the Ferris State University men’s basketball program as the Bulldogs hold an 18-1 overall record for the season.

On Jan. 16, the junior secured selection to the Bevo Francis Award Watch List, an honor given annually to best small college player.

Clarence “Bevo” Francis played for Rio Grande College and held the NCAA record for most points scored in a game with 116.

On Jan. 8, Hankins collected Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in an 86-80 triumph at home against Wayne State University (8-6) on Jan. 4 in Big Rapids.