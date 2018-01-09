Charlevoix County College Sports Digest— January 9, 2018
This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.
SPOTLIGHT
• Zach Hankins (Charlevoix 2015) secured his third double-double of the season at center for the NCAA Division II No. 5 Ferris State University men’s basketball program (12-1) in a 91-57 victory at home against Ashland University (8-3) on Dec. 2 in Big Rapids.
In the competition, the 6-foot-10 junior and All-American delivered 10 points with 11 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.
On Dec. 9, he collected his 11th double-digit scoring effort of the year in an 81-45 triumph at Saginaw Valley State University (3-8) by providing a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds and five blocks in University Center.
In his most recent performance, he contributed eight points with seven rebounds and one assist in a 79-74 loss at NCAA Div. II No. 18 Lake Superior State University (10-1) on Dec. 16 in Sault Ste. Marie.
For the season, he’s averaging 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
• Corey Redman (Boyne City 2015) contributed three points and one steal at guard for Central Michigan University (8-2) in an 86-80 loss at Southern Utah University (6-4) on Dec. 2 in Cedar City, Utah. For the year, the redshirt sophomore’s compiled 10 appearances.
• Marcus Matelski (Boyne Falls 2016) registered a season-high six points at guard for Northern Michigan University (8-3) in an 80-73 victory at Purdue University Northwest (0-8) on Dec. 7 in Hammond, Indiana. For the season, the sophomore’s averaging 1.3 points per game.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
• Winter Romeyn (Ellsworth 2015) is a junior distance runner for Michigan State University, which opened at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open on Dec. 1 in Allendale. Team scores were not kept and he did not compete.
Last year, he registered season-best efforts in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter runs of 1:57.55 and 3:56.6, respectively.
• Noah Carson (Charlevoix 2017) competed in the 800-meter dash as an unattached athlete at home in the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open, nabbing 15th with a time of 1:58.6. The freshman is a member of the Lakers.
• Nick Plude (Charlevoix 2016) is a sophomore for Saginaw Valley State University, which opened at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open. He did not compete. Last year, he registered season-best performances in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run of 51.59 seconds and 1:55.74, respectively.
• Jared McLean (Charlevoix 2017) is a freshman sprinter for Saginaw Valley State University.
• Nathaniel Veldboom (Ellsworth 2014) is a senior at middle distance for Calvin College, which will open the season by hosting Albion College on Jan. 16 in Grand Rapids. Last year, he provided season-best efforts in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run of 54.04 seconds and 2:03.56, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
• Ashlyn Kartes (Boyne City 2017) is a freshman setter for Grand Valley State University, which concluded the year with a 16-12 overall reocrd after sustaining a 3-2 loss at home to Wayne State University (16-12) on Nov. 15 in Allendale.
For the season, she finishes with 21 assists and 15 digs.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK/FIELD
• Kayla Keane (East Jordan 2015) is a redshirt sophomore distance runner for No. 21 University of Michigan, which opens at home in the Wolverine Invitational on Jan. 13 in Ann Arbor.
Last year, she recorded season-best efforts in the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs of 10:03.51 and 17:37.31, respectively.
• Amber Way (Charlevoix 2015) is a junior distance runner for Michigan State University, which opened at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open on Dec. 1 in Allendale.
No team scores were kept, and she did not compete.
Last year, she registered personal-best performances in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter runs of 16:32.81 and 33:54.7, respectively.
• Kylie Hicks (Boyne City 2014) collected eighth in the 300-meter dash (42.08 seconds) and with the 4×400-meter relay (4:08.2) at home in the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open for the NCAA Div. II No. 3 Lakers.
She followed by ending 27th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.16 seconds.
• Jessica Schmidt (Harbor Light Christian 2016) is a sophomore sprinter for Lake Superior State University, which opened at the Saginaw Valley State University Holiday Open from Dec. 1-2 in University Center.
No team scores were kept, and she did not compete.
Last year, she collected top performances for the Lakers in the 55-meter dash (8.43 seconds), 60-meter dash (8.84 seconds), 100-meter dash (13.43 seconds) and 200-meter dash (29.5 seconds).