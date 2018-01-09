Charlevoix County College Sports Digest

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is …

This special feature is produced for the Boyne City Gazette by sportswriter Chris Graber. Following is an in-depth look at how former high school athletes from around Charlevoix County are doing in sports at the college and university level.

SPOTLIGHT

• Zach Hankins (Charlevoix 2015) secured his third double-double of the season at center for the NCAA Division II No. 5 Ferris State University men’s basketball program (12-1) in a 91-57 victory at home against Ashland University (8-3) on Dec. 2 in Big Rapids.

In the competition, the 6-foot-10 junior and All-American delivered 10 points with 11 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.

On Dec. 9, he collected his 11th double-digit scoring effort of the year in an 81-45 triumph at Saginaw Valley State University (3-8) by providing a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds and five blocks in University Center.

In his most recent performance, he contributed eight points with seven rebounds and one assist in a 79-74 loss at NCAA Div. II No. 18 Lake Superior State University (10-1) on Dec. 16 in Sault Ste. Marie.

For the season, he’s averaging 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.