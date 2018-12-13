Charlevoix County clerk filings, court news

The latest filings in the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office, as well as Charlevoix’s District and …

The latest filings in the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office, as well as Charlevoix’s District and Circuit Court cases.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Jennifer Lynn Davidson, 47 of Boyne Falls, impaired driving.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Marilynn Joan Callan, 59 of Fenton, operating while intoxicated, second offense.

To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 25 days served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 90 days on electronic monitor, 30 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Susan Jane Valente, 57 of East Jordan, impaired driving; open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $825 in fines and costs.

Matthew David Puroll, 30 of Elmira, impaired driving.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $825 in fines and costs.

Breann Rose Lamb, 29 of Boyne City, trespassing. To pay $200 in fines and costs.

Erica Danielle Clark, 31 of Charlevoix, failure to report an accident.

To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Jeffrey Thomas Dwyer, 50 of East Jordan, third degree retail fraud.

To pay $300 in fines and costs, $37.12 in restitution.

Jeffrey Thomas Dwyer, 50 of East Jordan, sex offender: failure to pay registration fee.

To pay $200 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Argonne Supper Club by Blake Hospitality, LLC at 11929 Boyne City Road in Charlevoix

• Culinary Concept Consulting by David F. Schneider and Katherine E. Grech at 1730 Boyne Cove Drive in Boyne City

• Scott Jakobowski by Scott Jakobowski at 620 Maple Street in East Jordan

• MSZ Property Management by Donald R. Zipp at 09743 Pincherry Road in Charlevoix

• Max’s Handyman Service by Max Braniecki at 2685 Liegl Drive in Alanson

• M Samuel Properties by Michael O. Samuel at 1667 Mall Road in Monroe

• Swept Away Cleaning Services by Jenny Kurtz at 1022 Haven Court in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Corey Andrew Speigl, 23 and Stephanie Taylor Ballard, 19, both of Boyne City

KC Evan Novak, 29 and Carrie Lynn Silva, 31, both of East Jordan

Douglas Scott Kauthen, 58 and Mary June Aho, 64, both of Charlevoix

Jason Daniel Ratliff, 46 and Karen Jean Meads, 46, both of Boyne City

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Kelly Ann Rekowski, 30 of Charlevoix, controlled substance: possession with second or subsequent offense notice. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for 87 days served. To pay $958 in fines and costs.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

• Kalene McGeorge vs. Justin McGeorge

• Gregory Charlebois vs. Sunny Charlebois

• Jennifer Prevo vs. Lloyd Prevo Jr.