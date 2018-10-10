Charlevoix County Circuit, District, Clerk filings

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in …

The latest cases and filings in Charlevoix County courts and the clerk’s office as published in the Wednesday Oct. 10 edition of the Boyne City Gazette.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Caleb Robert Gehringer, 26 of Gaylord, passing an emergency vehicle without due care. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Marcus Leroy Bundy Jr, 31 of East Jordan, disorderly/drunk person. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for four months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Kyle Alan Becker, 21 of Alpena, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 17 days served.

Terry Gene Crosby, 70 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Jon Neal Calo, 25 of Petoskey, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Tony Allan Hardy, 48 of Boyne City, possession of marijuana, first offense. To serve 365 days in jail with 365 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs. No medical marijuana.

Todd Owen Hardy, 51 of Boyne City, possession of marijuana, first offense. To serve 365 days in jail with 365 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $575 in fines and costs. No medical marijuana.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Meg Kitson Independent Sales by Margaret Kitson at 1454 Lalonde Road in East Jordan

Dreamweaver Nests by Carrie May at PO Box 94 in Boyne City

Jimmy D’s Home Maintenance and Repair by James G. Dixon at 14057 Phelps Road in Charlevoix

Precision Painting Plus by Jeremy Barnadyn at 507 Hannah Street in Boyne City

Nature’s Peddler Photography by Michael P. Gady at 1492 S. Peninsula Road in East Jordan

Angel Nails by Thuy Nguyen at 104 Antrim Street in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Ryan Bertram Herzog, 26 of Charlevoix and Sarah Lynne Miles, 24 of Sparta

Kyle Todd Leonard, 31 of Charlevoix and Christina Teresa Therrian, 26 of Saint Ignace

Scott Alan Wheeler, 54 and Barbara Ann Harris, 61, both of Vanderbilt

Stephen Walter Springer, 32 of Chambersburg, Penn. And Lauren Anne Furlong, 32 of Hoboken, New Jersey

James Joseph Jacobs, 24 of Castle Rock, Colorado and Mariessa Holly Failing, 23 of Kapolei, Hawaii

Douglas Max Doughty, 71 and Carol Ann Cumbaa, 67, both of Petoskey

Raymond Joseph Behling, 36 of Boyne City and Nicole Angeline Nichols, 38 of Topinabee

Joseph John Haney Jr, 60 and Alice Ann Murphy, 53, both of East Jordan

Bobby Joe Givens, 45 and Lori-Ann Marie Lewis, 42, both of Charlevoix

Russell David Miller II, 33 and Brittany Lane Vanatta, 23, both of Charlevoix

Randy Lynn Hudson, 61 of Manistee and Donna Lee Leavesley, 63 of Boyne City

Ryan James Zubal, 34 and Molly Ann Mehalko, 30, both of East Jordan

Fuller William Cowell, 27 and Brita Marian Olson, 28, both of Boyne Falls

Donald Harry Connin Jr, 29 of Charlevoix and Sascha Helene Garrett, 24 of Mesa, Arizona

Guy Franklin Gensman, 61 and Sharon Kay Ouellette, 58, both of East Jordan

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Kevin Downs, 60 of Boyne City, unlawful use of a motor vehicle. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Karlis Vitols, 30 of Miami Springs, Florida, False Pretenses $1,000-$20,000. To serve 280 days in jail with credit for 85 days served. To pay $608 in fines and costs, $21,000 in restitution.