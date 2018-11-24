Charlevoix County Business Briefs

Training, networking, and the fiscal health of local governments tops this week’s business briefs roundup.

CNC training INFO

Individuals wanting to learn more about the workforce development training module for Intro to CNC Machine Operation should visit the Petoskey Michigan Works office at 2240 Mitchell Park Drive between 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 27 and Tuesday Dec. 11 to get information about job opportunities in the region and details on the short-term, intensive occupational training available.

Local Gov’t fiscal health

Michigan’s local governments report improvement and decline in fiscal health over the last year, according to a University of Michigan survey.

The biggest improvements were found in the state’s largest jurisdictions: 55 percent said they were able to meet their fiscal needs, compared to 10 percent who said they were less able to do so.

Jurisdictions of all sizes report continued gains in both property tax revenues and in state aid—two of the most important sources of funding local governments in the state.

More than 62 percent of local leaders rate their jurisdiction’s fiscal stress as low.

The increases in mid-level and high stress come primarily from smaller jurisdictions that identify themselves as mostly rural.

The data come from the Michigan Public Policy Survey, an ongoing survey of Michigan’s 1,856 local governments conducted by U-M’s Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy.

Among Key Findings

• One in three officials predict that their jurisdiction will have to increase their reliance on general fund to meet their government’s budget needs.

• When it comes to expenditures, 61 percent of jurisdictions across the state plan to increase employee pay next year.

• While 55 percent of local leaders expect “good times” for their local economies next year, 34 percent believe this will translate to improved fiscal health for their local governments.

• Many expect their levels of fiscal stress will worsen over the next five years.

Unemployment dips

Gov. Rick Snyder issued the following statement regarding the release of the October unemployment numbers:

“The last time the Michigan unemployment rate was this low was October 2000, so today’s news of the state’s unemployment rate dropping to 3.9 percent is remarkable. But this is no time to stand still or become complacent. I will continue to work in dog years until my last days in office on the critical mission of connecting talent to good paying jobs.”

North Harbor Real

Estate Networking

North Harbor North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate will host the Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 13 at 104 South Lake St. in Boyne City. There is no charge for admission or refreshments.