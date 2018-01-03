In The News
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls school honors assembly
January 3, 2018 - OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City lauded for financial reporting
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Knights of Columbus Christmas party
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls Christmas concert
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
January 3, 2018 - OPINION – Boyne’s community watchdog
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City sewage spill notice Dec. 8, 2017
January 3, 2018 - Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners synopsis Dec. 13, 2017
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City Commission synopses October 2017
January 3, 2018 - Probate Court, County of Charlevoix Notice to Creditors – Estate of Raymond J. Bernadyn
January 1, 2018 - #436 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 3
December 26, 2017 - #435 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 27
December 20, 2017 - #434 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 20
December 14, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne elementary school Christmas concert
December 13, 2017 - Defense bill signed with provisions for Michigan military businesses, personnel
December 13, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting features park and trail updates, zoning issue, bookkeeping snafu
December 13, 2017 - Boyne Lon Kowalske child porn story involves anonymous letter, accusations against Charlevoix County Sheriff
December 13, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay Awards
December 13, 2017 - Boyne Kiwanis presents 12th Eddie Essay Awards
Home / Free / Notices / Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners synopsis Dec. 13, 2017

Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners synopsis Dec. 13, 2017

— January 3, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS DECEMBER 13, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on December 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-118, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #17-119, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
The District Sanitary Code requires the Board to appoint 5 people to serve, currently there are 3 Commissioners on the Board. The issue was tabled and the matter will be revisited at the January 2018 meeting.
Motion approved Resolution #17-120, Agreement for Extension Services.
Motion approved Resolution #17-121, Service Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #17-122, Computer Replacement.
John Haggard discussed a consolidation election on Beaver Island. Motion approved to direct civil counsel to prepare the necessary resolution to go forward.
Kevin Shepard reported on the website statistics and reviewed employee changes.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
Chairman Evans cancelled the meeting December 27th. The Chairman set the next meeting on the 2nd Wednesday in January per the normal meeting schedule.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:40 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Currently
Currently
Currently
Currently
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  