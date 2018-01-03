Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners synopsis Dec. 13, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on December 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #17-118, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #17-119, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

The District Sanitary Code requires the Board to appoint 5 people to serve, currently there are 3 Commissioners on the Board. The issue was tabled and the matter will be revisited at the January 2018 meeting.

Motion approved Resolution #17-120, Agreement for Extension Services.

Motion approved Resolution #17-121, Service Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #17-122, Computer Replacement.

John Haggard discussed a consolidation election on Beaver Island. Motion approved to direct civil counsel to prepare the necessary resolution to go forward.

Kevin Shepard reported on the website statistics and reviewed employee changes.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

Chairman Evans cancelled the meeting December 27th. The Chairman set the next meeting on the 2nd Wednesday in January per the normal meeting schedule.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:40 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk