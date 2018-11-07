Charlevoix County 2018 Election results

The Tuesday Nov. 6 General Election was one of the biggest ever voting days for Michigan residents as a number of historic measures were decided—among those were the voter-approved Prop 1 which legalizes recreational marijuana, Prop 2 which changes how redistricting is handled, and Prop 3 which deals with voting rights.

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Michigan also has a new Governor-Elect this morning in Gretchen Whitmer.

And, locally, Boyne City and Boyne Falls voters chose school board members, the Village of Boyne Falls voted for its president and trustees, and there were several competitive races for Charlevoix County Commissioner, in addition to the CCE 911 communications equipment upgrade millage.

Photo credit: pexels.com Element5 Digital web